Scottish Cup: History beckons for Rothes as Brora also target third round place

Rothes manager Ross Jack wants his side to make history in the Scottish Cup.

The Speysiders take on Dalbeattie Star in their second round replay at Mackessack Park bidding to reach the third round of the competition for the first time.

A home tie against East Kilbride is the prize for the winner.

Jack said: “It would be fantastic if we could progress, it would be a bit of history.

“But it’s the same for Dalbeattie, but for Rothes in 83 years the club hasn’t managed to reach the third round so it would be a tremendous boost.

“I’m sure the supporters will turn out in their numbers and give us vocal backing.

“If they do that it will be fantastic and give everyone a lift. Together hopefully we can get over the line but it will take a mammoth effort from everyone.

“Both teams know we’re at home if we get through which is a great incentive to try to get through.”

Rothes are still missing Greg Morrison, Allen MacKenzie, Sean Linden and Paul MacLeod, but Fraser Robertson is available and Craig Cormack may also return.

Ruthlessness required for Brora

Brora Rangers are also in Scottish Cup action and will face Championship outfit Ayr United in round three, if they can get the better of Albion Rovers at Cliftonhill.

The sides drew 0-0 at Dudgeon Park last week and Cattachs boss Craig Campbell is looking for his side to be clinical in the replay.

He added: “In the final third I feel we need to be a little more creative and a bit more clinical when chances come along.

“Against some sides in the Highland League you get more chances so it doesn’t make such an impact if you don’t take them all.

“But once you come to this level you need to be taking your chances when you get them.

“I’d like us to be a little bit better in the final third, but overall I was happy with the effort and commitment from the players last weekend.

“You take one game at a time, but both teams know what’s at stake and want to progress.

“That should make for a good tie and hopefully we can put in a good performance because there’s a good incentive there.”

Martin MacLean and James Wallace remain on the sidelines for Brora.