Kynoch Park clash between Fort William and Keith off due to waterlogged pitch

Saturday’s Highland League clash between Fort William and Keith at Kynoch Park has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

It’s the second game in a row at the venue to fall victim to the wet weather, and will mean, for the second weekend running, both the Maroons and Fort are out of action.

Tomorrow’s match against @FortWilliamFC at Kynoch park has been called off after a pitch inspection earlier tonight pic.twitter.com/xeuzJSbNjG — Keith Football Club (@KeithFC) November 5, 2021

Tomorrow afternoons game at @KeithFC is postponed due to Kynoch Park failing a pitch inspection earlier on today. — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) November 5, 2021

While Keith’s league clash at home to Formartine last Saturday was postponed, Lochaber side Fort were forced to wait until midweek to play Brora in Highland League Cup due to the Cattachs’ involvement in a Scottish Cup replay with Albion Rovers.