Buckie boss Graeme Stewart wants to go further after reaching Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart has backed his side to keep progressing in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield after beating Formartine United 3-0 to reach the semi-final.

A brace from Sam Urquhart and Max Barry’s strike gave the Jags victory against United at Victoria Park.

In the last four Buckie are at home to Banks o’ Dee and Stewart said: “We’re always confident and I’ve got faith in the team.

“It will be a hard game because Banks o’ Dee are a good side and they’ve beaten a lot of Highland League teams comfortably.

“If they were in the Highland League they’d be up there challenging – but I’m confident we can beat them.”

On the win against Formartine, Stewart added: “I thought we were excellent in the second half. In the first half we didn’t follow the game plan but we still should have been two or three up.

“I said at half-time that we needed to do what we’d been doing over the last four or five weeks.

“I thought three or four boys were maybe doing their own thing and not following the game plan.

“But we sorted that out at half-time and in the second half we could have won by four or five.

“It’s testament to the players they’ve been outstanding all season.”

Jags take their chances

In the early stages Formartine goalkeeper Balint Demus could have been sent off for handling outside the box, but referee Filippo Mazzoni opted for a yellow card.

Buckie took the lead on the stroke of half-time with Kevin Fraser breaking through and teeing up Urquhart to slot home.

Just 70 seconds into the second period Buckie doubled their lead when Barry won possession in the box and fired a low shot into the bottom right corner.

However, Formartine felt Barry had fouled Aaron Norris when winning the ball, but ref Mazzoni was unmoved.

In the 61st minute Buckie put the outcome beyond doubt with Fraser playing Urquhart through on goal and he confidently drilled the ball beyond Demus.

Frustration for United

Formartine manager Paul Lawson said: “Losing a goal at the end of the first half and at the start of the second half kills us.

“I didn’t think there was much in it first half, but then losing the second goal so early in the second half meant we had to change our game plan.

“Going to places like Buckie you have to be at the top of your game and ride your luck at times.

“There were a couple of things in the first half that they’ll probably feel aggrieved by and the referee’s decision maybe went in our favour.

“But ultimately I think there’s a foul leading up to the second goal and that kills us.

“It’s happened in the last few games and it’s nothing to these guys, but it costs people thing and it’s not right.

“The consistency levels are poor and it has cost us.

“This was probably the last opportunity for silverware and it’s a big blow for us.

“We knew it would be tough and when decisions like that go against us it doesn’t help get the result you’re after.”