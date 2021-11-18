Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Buckie boss Graeme Stewart wants to go further after reaching Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final

By Callum Law
November 18, 2021, 6:00 am
Sam Urquhart, right, scores Buckie Thistle's third goal in the Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-final against Formartine United
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart has backed his side to keep progressing in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield after beating Formartine United 3-0 to reach the semi-final.

A brace from Sam Urquhart and Max Barry’s strike gave the Jags victory against United at Victoria Park.

In the last four Buckie are at home to Banks o’ Dee and Stewart said: “We’re always confident and I’ve got faith in the team.

“It will be a hard game because Banks o’ Dee are a good side and they’ve beaten a lot of Highland League teams comfortably.

“If they were in the Highland League they’d be up there challenging – but I’m confident we can beat them.”

On the win against Formartine, Stewart added: “I thought we were excellent in the second half. In the first half we didn’t follow the game plan but we still should have been two or three up.

“I said at half-time that we needed to do what we’d been doing over the last four or five weeks.

Buckie’s Max Barry, centre, goals on the attack against Formartine

“I thought three or four boys were maybe doing their own thing and not following the game plan.

“But we sorted that out at half-time and in the second half we could have won by four or five.

“It’s testament to the players they’ve been outstanding all season.”

Jags take their chances

In the early stages Formartine goalkeeper Balint Demus could have been sent off for handling outside the box, but referee Filippo Mazzoni opted for a yellow card.

Buckie took the lead on the stroke of half-time with Kevin Fraser breaking through and teeing up Urquhart to slot home.

Just 70 seconds into the second period Buckie doubled their lead when Barry won possession in the box and fired a low shot into the bottom right corner.

However, Formartine felt Barry had fouled Aaron Norris when winning the ball, but ref Mazzoni was unmoved.

In the 61st minute Buckie put the outcome beyond doubt with Fraser playing Urquhart through on goal and he confidently drilled the ball beyond Demus.

Frustration for United

Formartine manager Paul Lawson said: “Losing a goal at the end of the first half and at the start of the second half kills us.

“I didn’t think there was much in it first half, but then losing the second goal so early in the second half meant we had to change our game plan.

“Going to places like Buckie you have to be at the top of your game and ride your luck at times.

“There were a couple of things in the first half that they’ll probably feel aggrieved by and the referee’s decision maybe went in our favour.

“But ultimately I think there’s a foul leading up to the second goal and that kills us.

Formartine’s Aaron Norris, centre, looks to get away from two Buckie players

“It’s happened in the last few games and it’s nothing to these guys, but it costs people thing and it’s not right.

“The consistency levels are poor and it has cost us.

“This was probably the last opportunity for silverware and it’s a big blow for us.

“We knew it would be tough and when decisions like that go against us it doesn’t help get the result you’re after.”

