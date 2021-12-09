Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Campbell to succeed Rod Houston as Highland League secretary

By Callum Law
December 9, 2021, 10:00 pm
John Campbell will be the seventh secretary to serve the Highland League
John Campbell will succeed Rod Houston as Breedon Highland League secretary.

The 53-year-old from Lossiemouth will take over at the end of the season when Houston steps down after six years in the post.

A former referee in both the Highland League and Scottish League, Campbell has served as chief executive officer of the Scottish Welfare Football Association for the last 10 years.

He has also been a member of the Scottish FA’s non-professional game board since 2011.

‘I’m absolutely delighted’

Campbell’s appointment was ratified at last night’s Highland League management committee meeting, he will be the seventh secretary in the 128-year history of the division.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted, the Highland League is something I was brought up with and to be able to join and play a part is something I’m delighted about.

“I used to play football to not a very high level, then I took up refereeing and refereed in the Highland League and the Scottish League.

“When my career in refereeing finished I wanted to stay involved in football at some level.

“It’s about being able to put something back into the game and be involved.

Highland League secretary Rod Houston is stepping down at the end of the season

“I know I can’t play or anything like that, but having the opportunity to involved and engaged at this level as an administrator has really drawn me to it.

“Every year I was involved in the Highland League as a referee I thought it was a family-orientated, friendly place to be.

“Each club has got their own fanbase and the clubs are great within their communities and every club has great history.

“The process the Highland League has gone through allows me the time to learn from Rod.

“It’s great I’ve got the opportunity to learn the ropes first-hand from Rod before he steps down and I’m looking forward to doing that.”

Manson looking forward to working with Campbell

Highland League president George Manson added: “John comes with the right pedigree, he’s experienced in football and in football administration.

“We haven’t had many secretaries over the history of the league and I’m looking forward to John joining.

“I’m disappointed Rod is stepping down because Rod has been excellent.

“Without Rod and Graham Wilson (assistant secretary) I’m not sure if the league would have got through the pandemic.

“They’ve done a great amount of work and I’m sure John will fit into that seamlessly.”

