Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Formartine striving for consistency ahead of Inverurie encounter

By Callum Law
January 22, 2022, 6:00 am
Daniel Park wants Formartine United to be more consistent, starting with their clash against Inverurie Locos
Daniel Park wants Formartine United to be more consistent, starting with their clash against Inverurie Locos

Daniel Park says Formartine United are on a quest for consistency in the Breedon Highland League.

The Pitmedden, who are sixth in the table, face fifth-placed Inverurie Locos at North Lodge Park.

In their last three games United have drawn with Brora Rangers, beaten Brechin City and lost to Buckie Thistle.

Attacker Park said: “We’ve been up and down the last few weeks. We scored four goals against Brora and only came away with a point which isn’t ideal.

“We beat Brechin, but then we were poor against Buckie last weekend so it’s been up and down.

“I don’t know why that is. We haven’t really had a settled starting XI all season which I don’t think has helped.

“We had a lot injuries early on, we’ve had players leaving, new guys coming in and Covid isolation at times the same as everyone else.

“But I think we have been unlucky with injuries because even losing two or three of your regulars can upset your rhythm.

“Hopefully we’re past the worst of it now and if we can get the win against Inverurie it would be something to build on.”

Locos look to sharpen up

After a 2-0 defeat to Fraserburgh last weekend Inverurie manager Richard Hastings wants his side to improve in both boxes.

He added: “We do a lot of finishing and varied types of finishing, but there’s a pressure element comes into it as well.

“I have to give the strikers credit because sometimes they’re creating chances out of nothing.

Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings

“It’s not like they’re missing easy chances, they’ve been carving things out themselves.

“Defensively as a group we want to tighten up. Generally we’re defending fairly well, but our own mistake cost us against Fraserburgh.

“If we can limit that and keep ourselves in shape and not take any risks then that’s half the battle.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]