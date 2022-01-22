Formartine striving for consistency ahead of Inverurie encounter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Daniel Park says Formartine United are on a quest for consistency in the Breedon Highland League.

The Pitmedden, who are sixth in the table, face fifth-placed Inverurie Locos at North Lodge Park.

In their last three games United have drawn with Brora Rangers, beaten Brechin City and lost to Buckie Thistle.

Attacker Park said: “We’ve been up and down the last few weeks. We scored four goals against Brora and only came away with a point which isn’t ideal.

“We beat Brechin, but then we were poor against Buckie last weekend so it’s been up and down.

“I don’t know why that is. We haven’t really had a settled starting XI all season which I don’t think has helped.

“We had a lot injuries early on, we’ve had players leaving, new guys coming in and Covid isolation at times the same as everyone else.

“But I think we have been unlucky with injuries because even losing two or three of your regulars can upset your rhythm.

“Hopefully we’re past the worst of it now and if we can get the win against Inverurie it would be something to build on.”

Locos look to sharpen up

After a 2-0 defeat to Fraserburgh last weekend Inverurie manager Richard Hastings wants his side to improve in both boxes.

He added: “We do a lot of finishing and varied types of finishing, but there’s a pressure element comes into it as well.

“I have to give the strikers credit because sometimes they’re creating chances out of nothing.

“It’s not like they’re missing easy chances, they’ve been carving things out themselves.

“Defensively as a group we want to tighten up. Generally we’re defending fairly well, but our own mistake cost us against Fraserburgh.

“If we can limit that and keep ourselves in shape and not take any risks then that’s half the battle.”