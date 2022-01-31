Ross Jack backs Jack Brown to impress at a higher level after leaving Rothes for Peterhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rothes manager Ross Jack has backed Jack Brown to be a success at a higher level having joined Peterhead.

The midfielder has impressed for the Speysiders since signing in October 2020 and has earned a move from the Breedon Highland League to League One.

Although disappointed to lose Brown, Mackessack Park boss Jack believes he will flourish with the Blue Toon.

He said: “We promised Jack and other players when they came in that this would be a platform and a stage for them.

“We agreed if somebody came in where it would be beneficial for his career then we would try to make it happen.

“We had thought it might be full-time team, but I have the utmost respect for Jim McInally, Martin Johnston the general manager, Rodger Morrison the chairman and Peterhead as a club.

“Things have worked out well, Peterhead have been good to deal with and it’s a great opportunity for Jack.

“Jack’s still got to prove himself at Peterhead but I’ve got no doubt he will be a success there.

“Jim McInally and Peterhead have got themselves a great player and a first class young lad.”

Brown has been important

Brown has been a key part of the success Rothes have enjoyed in recent times.

The former Inverness Caley Thistle player has helped them win the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League and the North of Scotland Cup.

This season the 20-year-old has netted 13 goals and Jack reckons he could return to full-time football in the future.

He added: “I believe Jack can go on and go full-time again. He’s been outstanding for Rothes. He is a good character, a good trainer and somebody who wants to develop and get better so all in all I’m delighted for Jack.

“His all-round play has been great. He’s a team player first and foremost and his goals have been a fantastic bonus.

“That’s not something Jack was renowned for but he’s added that to his game.

“There were a number of teams showing interest in Jack which was no surprise.

“We had a good chat and Jack felt it was a good opportunity to move on, he’s been great for us and we’ve been good for him.

“We promised him we wouldn’t stand in his way if we thought it was part of his development and we’re happy to help.

“We want Rothes to be a stage for players and we want them to develop to the highest level we can.

“Whether it’s taking us to that level or stepping on to someone else at a higher level.”

‘It’s been a pleasure’

Rothes chairman Iain Paul echoed those sentiments and said: “It’s been a pleasure to have Jack at Mackessack Park.

“He’s a topper of a lad and he’s done very well for Rothes.

“We’re pleased to have helped him in his development and we can only wish him all the best.”