Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after A96 crash near Huntly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a serious accident on the A96 Keith to Huntly road, at Cairnie.

The accident, that happened around 9.20am on Wednesday morning, closed the road in both directions.

The man, who is described as having “serious injuries”, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The road was closed for about 10 hours before re-opening at around 7pm.

Police had been at the scene advising motorists to take alternative routes before standing down at around 5.40pm once the road had been cleared.

It is understood that Bear Scotland engineers remained on the scene to survey the stretch.

The fire service and ambulances were also in attendance.

A police spokesman said: “Around 9.15am on Wednesday, 16 February, police were called to the A96 near Huntly, following a two-vehicle road crash.

“The road was closed in both directions and local diversions were in place.

“One man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.”

The fire service said it had sent three appliances to the scene of the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “We sent three appliances when we were called at 9.20am this morning.

“The crews attended from Huntly, Keith and Fochabers and they are still there.

“Crews have used cutting gear and a spreader to assist police and the ambulance service.”

A spreader is a hydraulic rescue tool designed to spread open vehicle structures.

A tweet from Traffic Scotland said: “Closure. The A96 is currently closed in both directions between Keith and Huntly due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route at present.”

It directed road users to Traffic Scotland’s home page.

For more on road closures in the region, click here.