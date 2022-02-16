Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after A96 crash near Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after A96 crash near Huntly

By Louise Glen and Daniel Boal
February 16, 2022, 9:58 am Updated: February 16, 2022, 7:13 pm
Crash closes A96 between Cairnie and Huntly.
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a serious accident on the A96 Keith to Huntly road, at Cairnie.

The accident, that happened around 9.20am on Wednesday morning, closed the road in both directions.

The man, who is described as having “serious injuries”, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The road was closed for about 10 hours before re-opening at around 7pm.

Police had been at the scene advising motorists to take alternative routes before standing down at around 5.40pm once the road had been cleared.

It is understood that Bear Scotland engineers remained on the scene to survey the stretch.

The fire service and ambulances were also in attendance.

A police spokesman said: “Around 9.15am on Wednesday, 16 February, police were called to the A96 near Huntly, following a two-vehicle road crash.

“The road was closed in both directions and local diversions were in place.

“One man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.”

The fire service said it had sent three appliances to the scene of the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “We sent three appliances when we were called at 9.20am this morning.

A96 closed at Cairnie, near Huntly, after an accident earlier today.

“The crews attended from Huntly, Keith and Fochabers and they are still there.

“Crews have used cutting gear and a spreader to assist police and the ambulance service.”

A spreader is a hydraulic rescue tool designed to spread open vehicle structures.

A tweet from Traffic Scotland said: “Closure. The A96 is currently closed in both directions between Keith and Huntly due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route at present.”

It directed road users to Traffic Scotland’s home page.

