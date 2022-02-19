Sean McIntosh and Michael Watson sign new Deveronvale deals ahead of Keith clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Sean McIntosh and Michael Watson sign new Deveronvale deals ahead of Keith clash

By Callum Law
February 19, 2022, 6:00 am
Sean McIntosh has signed a new contract with Deveronvale ahead of their game against Keith
Deveronvale have secured goalkeeper Sean McIntosh and midfielder Michael Watson on contract extensions until the summer of 2024.

Both players joined the Banffers – who are set to face Keith in the Breedon Highland League – from Junior club Dufftown last summer.

Vale boss Craig Stewart has been impressed with the contributions McIntosh, 27, and 22-year-old Watson have made this term.

Stewart said: “Sean has done well for the club this season and deserves his extension.

“He’s a great shot stopper, has pulled off some great saves at key times in matches and continues to work hard to further improve his all-round game.

“I’m very pleased that Mikey has extended his contract. He is a talented young player and will develop with more game time.

“He has scored four times this season and I‘m sure he will add a few to that total.”

Deveronvale’s clash with Keith at Kynoch Park will be subject to a pitch inspection this morning.

If the match is played Deveronvale will be hoping to rediscover the winning feeling after their 6-0 loss to Turriff United last weekend.

The Maroons are also looking to get back to winning ways and are still without long term absentees Craig Reid, Liam Duncan and Tom Andrews.

