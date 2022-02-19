Sean McIntosh and Michael Watson sign new Deveronvale deals ahead of Keith clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Deveronvale have secured goalkeeper Sean McIntosh and midfielder Michael Watson on contract extensions until the summer of 2024.

Both players joined the Banffers – who are set to face Keith in the Breedon Highland League – from Junior club Dufftown last summer.

Vale boss Craig Stewart has been impressed with the contributions McIntosh, 27, and 22-year-old Watson have made this term.

Stewart said: “Sean has done well for the club this season and deserves his extension.

“He’s a great shot stopper, has pulled off some great saves at key times in matches and continues to work hard to further improve his all-round game.

“I’m very pleased that Mikey has extended his contract. He is a talented young player and will develop with more game time.

“He has scored four times this season and I‘m sure he will add a few to that total.”

Deveronvale’s clash with Keith at Kynoch Park will be subject to a pitch inspection this morning.

If the match is played Deveronvale will be hoping to rediscover the winning feeling after their 6-0 loss to Turriff United last weekend.

The Maroons are also looking to get back to winning ways and are still without long term absentees Craig Reid, Liam Duncan and Tom Andrews.