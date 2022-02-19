Gavin Price says he has mental toughness needed to keep Elgin City out of League Two relegation trouble

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gavin Price insists he has the mental strength required to navigate Elgin City away from trouble in League Two.

City face bottom side Cowdenbeath in a crucial encounter at Central Park today.

The Blue Brazil are nine points adrift of Elgin, but have three games in hand.

Maurice Ross’ side have also shown the green shoots of recovery having won two of their last three games, which doubles their tally of victories for the campaign.

That contrasts with City’s recent form, which sees them approach today’s match on the back of four straight defeats.

It has been a sudden downturn from the Moray outfit, whose form in January earned Price the League Two manager of the month award.

With 11 games remaining in the campaign, Price is eager not to give Cowdenbeath any further encouragement and has urged his players to show the strength of character required.

Price said: “There is no dressing it up, it’s a massive game.

“We have got to be up for it. It’s time to roll up the sleeves and not feel sorry for ourselves, and make sure when we get the chances we don’t hide and we take them when they come.

“At the moment it’s a bit of mental toughness that’s required. From my point of view, I am mentally tough enough to turn this around.

“I’m sure the bulk of that dressing room is as well and they need to. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves.”

Price earlier this week called for his players to sharpen up in front of goal, having passed up several chances in Tuesday’s 2-0 loss to Annan Athletic.

Elgin remain within touching distance of a cluster of teams occupying mid-table positions, and Price says a victory in Fife would allow his side to start looking up the way again.

He added: “We have a big chance to put distance between ourselves and Cowdenbeath and we’ve got to take it.”

Experience on the way back at Elgin’s time of need

Elgin’s cause will be helped by the return of three experienced campaigners in the coming weeks.

Midfielder Brian Cameron has come off the bench in the last two matches, having spent nearly three months on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Skipper Euan Spark is returning from a groin problem, while Matthew Cooper is also nearing a return from injury.

Price feels the return of the trio will be a boost to the squad, although he says patience will be required in getting them back up to speed.

He added: “Brian is not up to speed yet. It will take him a while, as he has been out for 10 weeks.

“Hopefully we will have Euan Spark back this week. We have definitely missed his energy and his dig.

“Matthew Cooper is hopefully not too far away either.

“There is optimism around the corner but we need to now roll up the sleeves.”