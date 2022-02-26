Title-chasing Buckie Thistle defeat Inverurie Locos

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle made it 15 Breedon Highland League wins in a row with an impressive 5-1 victory against Inverurie Locos at Harlaw Park.

The Jags were two up in the first half with Max Barry and Marcus Goodall on target and although Ryan Broadhurst pulled one back for the Railwaymen a brace from Andy MacAskill and Sam Urquhart’s counter made it a good day for Graeme Stewart’s men.

Buckie’s win keeps the pressure on leaders Fraserburgh at the top of the division with both sides having 10 games left.

Jags start well

It was the visitors with the first effort at goal in the third minute when Andrew MacAskill spun away from James Connelly and unleashed a shot from 20 yards which Andy Reid saved at full stretch.

In blustery conditions the Jags started the better, but another MacAskill effort from the edge of the area was more routine for goalkeeper Reid.

For Locos Kieran Shanks was almost presented with an opening in the 21st minute.

The striker robbed Sam Morrison of possession, but as he raced towards goal Jack Murray came across and made a perfectly timed intervention.

But two minutes later Buckie took the lead after an excellent move. Kevin Fraser’s neat reverse pass found Sam Urquhart in space on the right side of the area and his low delivery was tapped home by Barry at the front post.

Shortly after the goal Reid did well to smother Sam Pugh’s swerving strike from 30 yards.

On 28 minutes Buckie did double their lead with Hamish Munro finding Murray on the left and his low centre was turned home from close range by Goodall, who was totally unmarked.

It was the Jags who were doing all the probing in the first period and Urquhart headed just over after MacAskill stood a cross up to the back post.

The closest Inverurie came in the opening 45 minutes was a glancing header from Connelly which drifted wide.

Hosts try to come back

Locos started the second half knowing they needed the next goal if they were to mount a comeback and they got it on 58 minutes.

Jamie Michie’s free-kick from the right enticed goalkeeper Kevin Main off his line, but the goalkeeper didn’t get to the ball and Broadhurst rose highest to head into the unguarded net.

Inverurie were certainly a different proposition in the second half and put Buckie under far more pressure.

But in the 71st minute Thistle restored their two-goal lead with their first decent attack of the second period.

Goodall found Barry on the left and he picked out MacAskill on the edge of the area and he jinked past Connelly and fired into the bottom right corner.

Inverurie didn’t given in, but after conceding for the third time they lost the momentum they had built up after scoring themselves.

Any doubt about the outcome was banished with seven minutes left when Scott Adams’ cross from the left wasn’t cleared and Urquhart fired home from 12 yards.

In the 89th minute MacAskill added further gloss to the scoreline, sending a superb 20-yard free-kick into the top right corner.