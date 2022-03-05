Steven MacDonald believes Forres have turned a corner ahead of Inverurie clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steven MacDonald believes things are looking up for Forres Mechanics.

The Can-Cans face Inverurie Locos at Mosset Park having taken four points from their last two Breedon Highland League games and in midweek they reached the semi-finals of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

After a challenging campaign, boss MacDonald sees signs of progress.

He said: “The boys have done really well in the last few weeks and that showed on Wednesday night.

“We’re looking to bring that into the league and build on it in the league.

“Things are definitely improving and I was really pleased for the boys on Wednesday, because they worked really hard and deserved to win.

“We’ve not done well enough in the league and we need to try to improve our position.”

Inverurie are fifth in the table and exited the League Cup on Wednesday night.

But manager Richard Hastings says there’s still plenty to play for this term.

He added: “I think you’re always looking ahead and that’s why there’s always something to play for.

“You’re always trying to push the team and push the players as much as you can and there is one eye on next season already.

“That is something to factor in and it’s an incentive to keep going, because if the players feel they’re not playing for anything that’s never a good situation.”