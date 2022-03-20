Inverurie Locos boss Richard Hastings sees improvements in Huntly draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverurie Locos boss Richard Hastings feels his side improved on recent performances in the 1-1 draw with Huntly.

Locos had lost their last three games prior to the visit to Christie Park but took a point in a scrappy game.

Hastings was critical at not getting any of what he felt were three good penalty shouts but was pleased with how they responded to going behind at Huntly.

“It was a tough game – we expect that when we come here,” he said. “In terms of what I was asking from my team, the fight and endeavour, we brought that which maybe was lacking in the last few weeks.

“We wanted the win and if there was a few more minutes, we maybe would have got that.

“It comes after our mistake, where we gifted them a goal. That’s the frustration – it’s different if they carve something out for themselves but it’s our own mistakes, which hits you even harder.

“We had to get back up and back on it. We make a substitution and he scores with his first touch and gets us back in the game.

“We had three penalty shouts. We can’t really talk about them. To get zero from three is quite phenomenal.”

Locos have little left to play for in their remaining Highland League games, after falling behind the top four clubs.

Hastings has already said he is looking towards next season and sees enough reason for encouragement at Harlaw Park.

“They’re a good bunch of guys and they love their football. We’ve had some really good moments this season and maybe just the consistency element has let us down. It’s something we can build on.”