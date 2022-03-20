Inverurie Locos boss Richard Hastings sees improvements in Huntly draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Inverurie Locos boss Richard Hastings sees improvements in Huntly draw

By Jamie Durent
March 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Inverurie Locos boss Richard Hastings
Inverurie Locos boss Richard Hastings.

Inverurie Locos boss Richard Hastings feels his side improved on recent performances in the 1-1 draw with Huntly.

Locos had lost their last three games prior to the visit to Christie Park but took a point in a scrappy game.

Hastings was critical at not getting any of what he felt were three good penalty shouts but was pleased with how they responded to going behind at Huntly.

“It was a tough game – we expect that when we come here,” he said. “In terms of what I was asking from my team, the fight and endeavour, we brought that which maybe was lacking in the last few weeks.

“We wanted the win and if there was a few more minutes, we maybe would have got that.

Ross Still challenges Logan Johnstone and forces Inverurie Locos' equaliser
Ross Still challenges Logan Johnstone and forces Inverurie Locos’ equaliser.

“It comes after our mistake, where we gifted them a goal. That’s the frustration – it’s different if they carve something out for themselves but it’s our own mistakes, which hits you even harder.

“We had to get back up and back on it. We make a substitution and he scores with his first touch and gets us back in the game.

“We had three penalty shouts. We can’t really talk about them. To get zero from three is quite phenomenal.”

Locos have little left to play for in their remaining Highland League games, after falling behind the top four clubs.

Hastings has already said he is looking towards next season and sees enough reason for encouragement at Harlaw Park.

“They’re a good bunch of guys and they love their football. We’ve had some really good moments this season and maybe just the consistency element has let us down. It’s something we can build on.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]