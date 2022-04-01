Inverurie Locos legend Ryan Broadhurst to retire due to work commitments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Inverurie Locos legend Ryan Broadhurst to retire due to work commitments

By Callum Law
April 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 1, 2022, 11:51 am
Inverurie Locos defender Ryan Broadhurst is retiring at the end of the season
Inverurie Locos legend Ryan Broadhurst has decided to retire because of work commitments.

After 14 seasons, 360 appearances, 19 goals and success in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup (2008-09) and the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield (2013-14 and 2016-17) the defender will hang up his boots at the end of the current campaign.

The 35-year-old helicopter pilot said: “I’ve been thinking about it for some time, for the last 13 years I’ve done my best to juggle my passions in life.

“If I’m not in a helicopter then I’m most likely on my way to training or a game.

“I’ve done it for so long because I love both of them. The difficulty now is that I’ve reached a point where I can’t be at every game or every training session because of flying.

“Flying takes me to the south of France a lot for simulator training and I can no longer commit the time I feel is required to help Inverurie challenge for trophies.

“The club has been incredible, they offered me a new contract and fantastic flexibility but it was me that declined.

“It’s not been an easy decision and I’ve had to make it with head rather than my heart.”

‘The plan was two years’

It was his job that took Broadhurst to the north-east and he didn’t initially plan to still be here all these years later.

He added: “My plan was to come to Aberdeen and get two years of experience. There’s no place in the world where flying helicopters is as intense as the North Sea.

“But the plan was to only be here for two years. I contacted Locos to train to keep fit and then I saw the set-up and the standard and Dave Cormie offered me a contract and that was it.

“Even then it was still a two-year plan but I fell in love with Scotland and the north-east and I fell in love with Locos.”

When Broadhurst joined Inverurie from Stourbridge he was a striker, but after a couple of seasons he was converted to become a centre-back.

Ryan Broadhurst was a striker when he first joined Inverurie

The Englishman explained: “When I saw the quality of the strikers we had such as Kenny Coull, Neil Gauld and Danny Milne and in my head I thought ‘I’m only going to get 20 minutes at best.’

“After a couple of years when I’d been on the bench mainly Steven Park said ‘do you want to play centre-half for the Under-21s on Monday?’

“All I wanted to do was get on the pitch and play so I did that with the U21s and then Scott Buchan started me at centre-half and I’ve been there ever since.”

Two legends bow out

Broadhurst’s final home league game is against Wick Academy tomorrow.

Club captain Neil McLean will also make his final competitive appearance at Harlaw Park.

Broadhurst said: “Neil is someone I consider to be a very close friend and to be sharing the stage with him is special.

“In my opinion Neil is the best player I’ve come across in the Highland League and it will be an emotional day.

“But once the whistle goes it will be business as usual and after the game everyone at the club will be Neil Gauld’s testimonial dinner which will be a very special occasion.”

