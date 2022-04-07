Jordan MacDonald’s praise for Clach after win at Deveronvale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Clachnacuddin boss Jordan MacDonald is looking for more of the same from his side as they chase a top half finish in the Breedon Highland League.

The Lilywhites defeated Deveronvale 1-0 at Princess Royal Park to move up to 10th in the table but for wasteful finishing the margin of victory could have been more impressive.

Clach are a point behind ninth-placed Nairn County and three adrift of Wick Academy in eighth.

MacDonald said: “I felt we were dominant and we could have been three or four in front in the first 20 minutes,

“But we weren’t ruthless enough which has been the story of our season.

“Deveronvale didn’t really trouble us, but when it was still 0-0 I wondered if they might nick it.

“Some of our play was outstanding and when we move the ball quickly we’re hard to play against.

“We want the players to be brave, be aggressive and go after teams and we try to do that whoever we play.

“And the players deserve all the credit because they were terrific and even in the second half when we weren’t as good as we can be we still created chances.

“We’ve given ourselves of chance of finishing in the top half, but we’ll have to see how we get on in the remaining games.

“If we could win at Huntly on Saturday it would help, but we don’t change, we’ll try to play the same way.

“It doesn’t work for us all the time but that’s what we’ll try to do.”

Lilywhites eventually win it

Clach passed up multiple chances to open the scoring in the first period and continued to create after the break.

Jamie Calder had a 53rd minute header hacked off the line and James Anderson hit the crossbar with a shot on the hour mark.

But in the 78th minute the men from Inverness made the breakthrough. Goalkeeper Sean McIntosh parried Anderson’s header and Connor Bunce tapped home the rebound from close range.

Vale are 14th and have lost five successive games and manager Craig Stewart said:

“It was end of the season stuff, we were very poor. The lads are low on confidence and we lacked quality.

“Our work-rate is mostly fine, but we lack quality and struggled in possession.

“In terms of discipline with regards shape and positional sense we struggled and some of them aren’t at it for whatever reason and it’s not good enough.

“I’m looking forward to the end of the season to be honest because things have petered out in the second half of the season.

“Injuries aren’t an excuse but we have had a ridiculous amount of injuries and boys have had to play through injuries which takes its toll as well.

“But one or two don’t seem hungry enough either and the chances are they won’t be here next season.”