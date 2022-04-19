Fraserburgh chairman Finlay Noble looking forward to pyramid play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Fraserburgh chairman Finlay Noble looking forward to pyramid play-offs

By Callum Law
April 19, 2022, 11:45 am
Fraserburgh chairman Finlay Noble, left.
Fraserburgh chairman Finlay Noble, left.

Fraserburgh chairman Finlay Noble is upbeat ahead of the club taking part in the pyramid play-offs.

The Broch winning the Breedon Highland League title at the weekend has earned them a shot at promotion to the SPFL.

They face Lowland League champions Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic at New Dundas Park on Saturday, with the return leg at Bellslea the following weekend.

The winner of that tie will then tackle Cowdenbeath, who have finished bottom of League Two.

Fraserburgh have been open in their ambition to try to gain promotion, and Bellslea chief Noble said: “We’ve got a chance to potentially go even higher.

“We play Bonnyrigg, which won’t be an easy challenge.

“But we’ve got belief in our ability and hopefully we can put up a decent challenge.”

Bellslea was packed as Fraserburgh won the Highland League.

Whether Fraserburgh have one or two play-off games at Bellslea, the ground is sure to be packed like it was for Saturday’s title-clinching win against Forres.

Kick-off had to be delayed by 15 minutes to let the crowd in and Noble was delighted with the backing the Broch received from their supporters.

He added: “The turnout from the supporters was brilliant and we thought there would be a big crowd.

“I think it helped with it being in our own hands and being at home.

“We had to delay the kick-off slightly, but it was great to see all the people.

“There were a lot of kids here as well, which was good, so hopefully they’ll come back and play or help out or just support us in the future.

“There were loads of families and that’s what we’re about.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]