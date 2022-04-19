Fraserburgh chairman Finlay Noble looking forward to pyramid play-offs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh chairman Finlay Noble is upbeat ahead of the club taking part in the pyramid play-offs.

The Broch winning the Breedon Highland League title at the weekend has earned them a shot at promotion to the SPFL.

They face Lowland League champions Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic at New Dundas Park on Saturday, with the return leg at Bellslea the following weekend.

The winner of that tie will then tackle Cowdenbeath, who have finished bottom of League Two.

Fraserburgh have been open in their ambition to try to gain promotion, and Bellslea chief Noble said: “We’ve got a chance to potentially go even higher.

“We play Bonnyrigg, which won’t be an easy challenge.

“But we’ve got belief in our ability and hopefully we can put up a decent challenge.”

Whether Fraserburgh have one or two play-off games at Bellslea, the ground is sure to be packed like it was for Saturday’s title-clinching win against Forres.

Kick-off had to be delayed by 15 minutes to let the crowd in and Noble was delighted with the backing the Broch received from their supporters.

He added: “The turnout from the supporters was brilliant and we thought there would be a big crowd.

“I think it helped with it being in our own hands and being at home.

“We had to delay the kick-off slightly, but it was great to see all the people.

“There were a lot of kids here as well, which was good, so hopefully they’ll come back and play or help out or just support us in the future.

“There were loads of families and that’s what we’re about.”