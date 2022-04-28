Record scorer Neil Gauld to leave Inverurie Locos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Record scorer Neil Gauld to leave Inverurie Locos

By Callum Law
April 28, 2022, 2:35 pm
Neil Gauld is being released by Inverurie Locos
Neil Gauld’s Inverurie Locos career is over having been released by the Railwaymen.

The 34-year-old is the club’s record scorer having netted 282 times across three spells at Harlaw Park.

Gauld signed a contract extension until the summer of 2023 in December and has been celebrating his testimonial over the last year.

However, he has now been deemed surplus to requirements.

A club statement from Locos read: “Neil has been a terrific servant to Locos over his three spells with this club and has left us all with some terrific memories.

“As he approaches his 35th birthday he should also be extremely proud of the many thousands of pounds he has raised for his chosen charities through his recent testimonial proceedings, which were unfortunately delayed for a considerable period due to Covid.

“Neil has requested that he be released from his contract, so that he can continue his football as he sees fit.

“Over the years Neil has quietly done so much for the community, but it is certainly for his terrific exploits on the park that he will be most remembered.

“He leaves with the best wishes of everyone at Inverurie Locos.”

In a post on social media, Gauld said: “I would just like to thank everyone for their support over the years, especially over this past year during my testimonial.

“The support I get from the fans is unbelievable and I will be very sad to leave. Football unfortunately doesn’t always go to plan.”

As well as his three stints with Inverurie Gauld has also played for Huntly and Formartine United in the Breedon Highland League.

As a free agent he will attract plenty of attention from clubs looking to bolster their squads for next season.

