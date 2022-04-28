Record scorer Neil Gauld to leave Inverurie Locos

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Neil Gauld’s Inverurie Locos career is over having been released by the Railwaymen.

The 34-year-old is the club’s record scorer having netted 282 times across three spells at Harlaw Park.

Gauld signed a contract extension until the summer of 2023 in December and has been celebrating his testimonial over the last year.

However, he has now been deemed surplus to requirements.

A club statement from Locos read: “Neil has been a terrific servant to Locos over his three spells with this club and has left us all with some terrific memories.

“As he approaches his 35th birthday he should also be extremely proud of the many thousands of pounds he has raised for his chosen charities through his recent testimonial proceedings, which were unfortunately delayed for a considerable period due to Covid.

“Neil has requested that he be released from his contract, so that he can continue his football as he sees fit.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=493046668921050&set=a.308729680686084&__cft__[0]=AZUkOQuYTddJePZ-ShIk05y7W85s2emFxhFB4w6Cx9zJjqdE65-hZLxH2SrAzR469W8RWj_mm7_FdTWmjDwu8gLLzKmIzJEdGBDUsnBr7jtP9MIVwvZFPZ_Uk-UF79VFzGL6Pl_jd2f_0oNvbIEMee0F&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R

“Over the years Neil has quietly done so much for the community, but it is certainly for his terrific exploits on the park that he will be most remembered.

“He leaves with the best wishes of everyone at Inverurie Locos.”

In a post on social media, Gauld said: “I would just like to thank everyone for their support over the years, especially over this past year during my testimonial.

“The support I get from the fans is unbelievable and I will be very sad to leave. Football unfortunately doesn’t always go to plan.”

As well as his three stints with Inverurie Gauld has also played for Huntly and Formartine United in the Breedon Highland League.

As a free agent he will attract plenty of attention from clubs looking to bolster their squads for next season.