Boss Dean Donaldson sees bright future for Aaron Reid at Turriff

By Callum Law
May 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aaron Reid has signed for Turriff United on a permanent basis.
Dean Donaldson is delighted that Aaron Reid sees Turriff United as the best place to develop.

The 18-year-old striker has signed a two-year contract with the Haughs club having impressed this season while on loan from Montrose.

Reid netted six times in 10 appearances for Turriff during the second half of the campaign and Donaldson is pleased to have signed him on a permanent basis.

The United manager said: “Aaron’s a good player and when I watched him for Montrose you can see he’s got something different.

“Usually for young players it can take them time to settle but Aaron settled right away and I knew what we were getting.

“He scored six goals and did really well for us on loan.

“There’s loads of potential as well because Aaron’s still young and has a lot to learn.

“I think he will develop really well in our team at Turriff and he’ll get the chance to play regularly.

“If all goes to plan we’ll be lucky to keep him for longer than the next couple of years.

“I think Aaron is better than being down at the bottom of the league, he’ll help our team progress and he’s got a very bright future.”

Interest elsewhere

Other Breedon Highland League clubs also showed an interest in Reid, but he opted to return to Turriff.

Donaldson added: “He said to me if it wasn’t for coming to Turriff and playing games he didn’t know what might have happened.

“So he felt loyalty towards us and wanted to come and play for us which is a good thing.

“For his development he needs to play and he will play for us, whereas, if he’d gone to other teams he might not play so regularly which wouldn’t help him.

“For Aaron’s development I feel Turriff is the best place for him.”

