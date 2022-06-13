Dean Donaldson delighted to get his man as Liam Strachan returns to Turriff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Dean Donaldson delighted to get his man as Liam Strachan returns to Turriff

By Callum Law
June 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
Liam Strachan, right, has returned for a second spell with Turriff United
Liam Strachan, right, has returned for a second spell with Turriff United

Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson is pleased his pursuit of Liam Strachan has finally paid off.

The midfielder has returned to the Haughs after three years at Formartine United.

Strachan made 63 appearances for Turriff between 2015 and 2019 prior to his move to Pitmedden.

Manager Donaldson revealed he tried to sign the 23-year-old when manager of Keith and also earlier in his Turriff tenure.

He said: “Liam will bring quality to our side, because he’s so good on the ball.

“I tried to sign him when I was at Keith and I’ve tried to bring him to Turriff before.

“He’s a player I’ve admired and wanted to sign for a long time.

Turriff manager Dean Donaldson is pleased to have signed Liam Strachan.

“There were points when I was thinking we weren’t going to get him because there were three or four other clubs really keen to get him.

“I think all of us saw the same thing and the same qualities, but eventually we’ve managed to get him in.

“Liam being a Turriff boy has probably helped us as well. He’s got friends in our team as well, which is good and togetherness is a big part of things as well.”

Quality clear to see

Donaldson reckons Strachan’s ability on the ball can add a different dimension to Turriff’s play next season.

He added: “He can link defence and attack for us, which is something we’ve struggled with at times.

“Playing with Aberdeen in his youth days, he’s learned good traits and his quality on the ball is there to see.

“That was why I signed him – but it’s not just that he’s got a bit of dig as well and he’ll help our young players coming through.

“Liam has got a lot of experience for his age and, although he would have liked to have played more games at Formartine, that was just down to the options they had.

“He was out on loan a few times and every time I’ve seen him play he’s always been the player on the pitch that impressed me.

“He never hides from the ball, he always wants the ball and no matter where he is on the pitch he wants the ball and that’s exactly what I’ve been looking for.”

 

