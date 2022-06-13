Inverness boxer Calum Turnbull burying bullying memories as he eyes third pro win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness boxer Calum Turnbull burying bullying memories as he eyes third pro win

By Paul Chalk
June 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
Inverness City ABC boxer Calum Turnbull is targeting a third pro win when he steps into the Drumossie Hotel ring on June 24.
Calum Turnbull reckons forging a successful professional boxing career is also helping to silence those who used to bully him at school.

Although now 22, the southpaw star, who is chasing a third successive pro win at the Drumossie Hotel on June 24, still remembers the bad days growing up.

The Inverness City ABC fighter wants to be a sporting winner, but admits there is a positive second impact from being successful.

He said: “I was bullied at school and I had people telling me back then I was never going to be anything special. I always just wanted to prove them wrong.

“To this day, that still pushes me. I still see people who used to pick on me in school, maybe in town, and I remind them I am going to do everything I set out to do.

“I have already had a lot of respect as people say: ‘fair play’.”

Turnbull’s debut triumph at the Drumossie in March came against spoiling fighter Reiss Taylor.

He followed that with an impressive, full-on display against Luke Merrifield to make it two wins from two.

Second fight better than the first

Turnbull admits he wished the two contrasting contests had been reversed, although facing different styles of opponents is good for experience.

He said: “It was brilliant to be part of a night where we all made our debuts. We were all delighted to win.

“My opponent didn’t really provide the fight I wanted. I wanted a tough fight on a big night on my debut in front of the big crowd.

“Every boxer is different. Some are tall, some are short, some are strong, some are weak. My first opponent knew he couldn’t outbox me, so he just did what he had to do just to get through it and get paid. He knew he wasn’t going to win, so he just wanted to get through it.

“I sold more than 100 tickets in March and I felt like mine was the dullest of the show. You just have to get on with it.

“My second fight was much better. My opponent was much better – he was coming for the win, so it was a real challenge.

“I just wish I would have had that fight in Inverness in March, so hopefully my next opponent will bring a much harder fight.

“The Glenrothes fight was a major step up for me. It was a strong performance. He was not in my class and he couldn’t match me, no matter how much he tried.”

Strong recovery from hand injuries

Full-time joiner Turnbull refused to shelve his dreams of turning professional, despite hand injuries stalling his progress as an amateur.

He added: “Hand injuries set me back four years on and off the sport. I broke scaphoids in both hands.

“I was 15 when I injured my first hand and 17 when I hurt my second hand.

“The second injury was taken care of straight away. That hand is fine, but my other hand still gives me problems at times. I’ve had two operations on that, but I am just getting on with it.”

Amateur success before pro debut

Turnbull, who praised the support of head coach Laurie Redfern and personal trainer Matthew Douglas, believes his success as an amateur has helped give him a real opportunity to be a hit as a pro.

Inverness City Boxing Club head coach Laurie Redfern.

He said: “I was the Scottish schoolboy title and got to the semis twice in the Scottish Opens where I lost only to the reigning champions, so there was no disgrace in that.

“I also fought for Scotland and won international titles against boxers from England and Wales.

“Overall, I didn’t do too badly as an amateur and that has laid down strong foundations for going professional.”

Drumossie fits bill for City boxers

And he is a fan of the Drumossie as his club-mates George Stewart and Adian Williamson will also be part of the upcoming show, seeking their second successive wins.

He added: “It had been years since I had been in the Drumossie and it was brilliant. It offers everything you want for a professional – dinner, show.”

For full ticket details, or to buy tickets, contact Laurie Redfern on 07919 670851.

