Lenny Wilson sets sights on success at Brechin City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New recruit Lenny Wilson wants to help Brechin City return to the SPFL.

The goalkeeper has joined the Angus side after three years at Peterhead and is determined to have success at his new club.

Brechin were relegated to the Breedon Highland League last year and finished third in their first season in the division.

But, with the new season on the horizon, Wilson says the Glebe Park side are aiming for better.

The 25-year-old said: “Historically Brechin are a big club who have been in the Championship and League One in recent times.

“Initially the goalkeeping coach Iain Ross got in touch with me and we had a really good conversation.

“In the last three years I haven’t played as much as I would have liked and Brechin can offer more regular games, hopefully around 40 over the season.

✍ 𝗖𝗜𝗧𝗬 𝗦𝗡𝗔𝗣 𝗨𝗣 𝗕𝗟𝗨𝗘 𝗧𝗢𝗢𝗡 𝗞𝗘𝗘𝗣𝗘𝗥 The club is pleased to confirm the signing of goalkeeper @Lenny_Wilson96 who joins City from League 1 outfit Peterhead. Full story ➡️ https://t.co/2RkE0hFo7D pic.twitter.com/WPqwQjsEjA — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) June 9, 2022

“It was a difficult decision to leave Peterhead and drop down to the Highland League.

“But I see Brechin as an SPFL club that has found itself in the Highland League and, after speaking to the manager, it was a project I wanted to be part of.

“It’s a shared goal among the whole dressing room, and I think a realistic goal, to try to get promoted.

“We don’t want to be finishing second or third and, with the calibre of player we have, we feel we can win the league.

“That itself is a massive challenge for us and it’s something I’m really looking forward to being part of.”

Step back to go forward

During his time with Peterhead, Wilson didn’t manage to establish himself as the Blue Toon’s regular goalkeeper.

Although he’s stepped down two divisions to join Brechin, he believes the move will benefit him in the long-term.

Wilson added: “People will think it’s a step back, but I’m not looking at it as a one-year plan.

“I’m looking at the next four or five years and I think taking one step back could lead to two or three steps forward in the years to come.

“If I go and play 40 plus games for Brechin and have a good season, there’s no reason why returning to the SPFL wouldn’t be an option.

“It’s a chance for me to get a whole season under my belt, which will stand me in really good stead going forward.”

Wilson has some Highland League experience after a spell on loan at Brora Rangers last season, and said: “My time at Brora has helped me.

“There are quality players in the league and, although it’s a bit different to the SPFL, it’s still a very good standard across the league.”