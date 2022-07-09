Buckie Thistle striker Kyle MacLeod relishing chance to face former club Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kyle MacLeod will forever be indebted to Ross County for launching his career – but the Buckie Thistle forward aims to be a thorn in his former club’s side today.

Fortrose-born MacLeod came through the Staggies’ youth setup, where he spent 15 years before joining Brora Rangers following his release in 2017.

MacLeod is among a number of former County players in Buckie’s squad who will come up against the Staggies in today’s Premier Sports Cup opener.

Jack Murray, Marcus Goodall, Lee Herbert and Sam Morrison were also part of the Dingwall club’s youth ranks.

Although much has changed since MacLeod left the Premiership outfit, he is relishing the chance to come up against Malky Mackay’s side.

He said: “I played against County in the North of Scotland Cup for Brora in Dingwall a few years ago, and I scored that night.

“It will probably be the first time I have played against their first team though.

“The only people still there I can think of are maybe the goalkeeping coach Scott Thomson, and Steven Ferguson, who is obviously in a different role now. It has changed a lot there.

“I was there from the age of seven. I would never change anything that happened, I had a good apprenticeship there.

“The dressing room was probably one of the best I have been in.

“The first couple of years when you first go into it sets you up for the rest of your football career, wherever you go. Just getting used to different dressing rooms can make or break you.”

Jags will approach County match with no fear

Graeme Stewart’s men will be aiming to cause an upset against their Premiership opponents, who finished sixth in the top flight last season.

After pushing Aberdeen close in a narrow 2-1 friendly defeat last month, MacLeod insists the Jags will go into the match with no fear.

He added: “We are used to playing against higher opposition in the Scottish Cup, and the likes of this weekend in the Premier Sports Cup.

“We know how to set up against them. We don’t just go there to try and defend for our lives.

“Against Aberdeen we showed that we still had quite a lot of chances. We were not just there to sit in try to nick a draw.

“I think we will probably try and do that this weekend as well.”

MacLeod is pleased with the way the Jags are shaping up, ahead of their Highland League opener at home to Wick Academy on July 23.

He added: “We have worked really hard over pre-season. We came back pretty early, after the boys had done a pre pre-season programme.

“We kept ourselves ticking over from when the season ended, so we have come back pretty fit already.

“It’s just that match sharpness that the boys are probably needing to get back.

“We know they are full-time players, they are going to be sharper.

“It’s up to us to bring our game up a level to try and get as close to them, and hope they maybe have an off day.

“We need to try and stay in the game as long as we possibly can and, when that chance does come up, it’s key we take it to give us something to hold on to.”