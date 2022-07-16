Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart frustrated by touchline suspension

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart admits it’s been frustrating not being on the touchline at the start of the season.

The Jags tackle Alloa Athletic at Victoria Park today in their third Premier Sports Cup Group C game.

Manager Stewart will be serving the third game of an eight-match dugout ban.

He was hit with the suspension after being sent off following Buckie’s GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final loss to Brora in April and for subsequent comments made about referee Joel Kennedy.

Stewart said: “It’s been frustrating because I think I react to things on the pitch.

“Although we have a gameplan, it’s very fluid depending on the strengths of the opposition and their shape.

“Even with things like changing some our positions, it’s easier to do when I’m on the touchline.

“Although I deserved a ban, I thought eight games was harsh. I expected three or four, but we just have to deal with it.

“I’ll have to keep myself out of bother, but it’s difficult because football’s a passionate game and emotions run high.

“We all have to be a little bit more sensible at times, but football is a game where you can lose your temper.

“What I’d like to know is who was the last manager to get an eight-game ban and what was it for?

“If it was similar to my situation, I’ll hold my hands up, but I think you’d struggle to find another situation like mine where the ban was eight games.

“I said something to the referee not in an aggressive way and with no swear words straight after the cup final we’d lost.

“Then I gave an honest view in my interviews afterwards – maybe I shouldn’t have had said it in the public domain, but to get an eight game ban for it I found unbelievable.”

Reaction required

On the pitch, Stewart is looking for a response from his players against League One Alloa.

Buckie started their League Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Ross County last weekend before being defeated on penalties.

But, on Tuesday night, they were beaten 5-0 by Dunfermline Athletic at East End Park.

Stewart is planning to make four or five changes for this afternoon’s fixture and wants to see a much-improved showing.

He added: “We’re using this competition as pre-season and we can’t play our strongest team in every game and I’ll make four or five changes again for this game.

“We’d like to get a win, because we haven’t won in this cup before.

“I want a reaction, I want a better shape, more intensity and more pressing.

“The performance at Dunfermline wasn’t great, but some of the goals we lost were really poor and I told the guys I’d be expecting a big improvement.

“It’s great to play these teams because they’re from a higher level and pitting your wits against them is good for us as a club.

“We love to be involved in these games and we want to be involved in them as much as possible.

“Playing Ross County, Dunfermline, Alloa, East Fife – those are exciting games for us which we hope will stand us in good stead for the season.”