Home Sport Football Highland League

Lewis MacKinnon wants to bring more success to Buckie Thistle after stepping up to become manager

The Jags' assistant manager has taken on the top job following Graeme Stewart's resignation.

By Callum Law
Lewis MacKinnon is Buckie Thistle's new manager.
Lewis MacKinnon is Buckie Thistle's new manager.

New Buckie Thistle manager Lewis MacKinnon wants to continue the work done by his good friend Graeme Stewart.

Stewart resigned as Jags boss on Sunday, but the Victoria Park club has moved quickly to appoint MacKinnon – who was player-assistant manager throughout Stewart’s nine-year tenure – as the new gaffer.

MacKinnon first joined Buckie as a player in 2006 and other than a year away from the summer 2008 until the summer of 2009 he has been with the club ever since.

During the 39-year-old’s time with Thistle they have won four Breedon Highland League titles, three Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cups, one GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup and one Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

‘Big boots to fill’

Stewart won two of those league championships and the Shire Cup during his reign as manager and MacKinnon wants to ensure Buckie continue to be successful after taking on the top job.

In an exclusive interview with the Press and Journal, he said: “There are big boots to fill being the replacement for my good friend Graeme.

“Graeme made his reasons for having a break quite clear, but the time isn’t right for me to have a break.

“I’ve still got the hunger and desire to keep going, I know how big a task it is and Graeme was fantastic at it.

“But I’m ready to give it a go, I’ve been at the club for 17 years and it means a lot to me.

Lewis MacKinnon, right, in action for Buckie as a player.

“We’re in a good position as a club and it’s about continuity.

“Hamish Munro (first-team coach), Darren Strong (goalkeeping coach), David Young (physio) and the majority of the squad should all be staying at the club.

“But it will be a big challenge to reach the levels of the last few seasons.

“Continuity is the key word. Graeme and I are slightly different personalities, but we have the same ethos and approach to football.

“I want the club to win more trophies – we won the league this year, but I was disappointed not to win the Aberdeenshire Cup.

“We want to keep adding silverware at Buckie and hopefully next season we can even go a step forward and compete in the play-offs.”

Things to ponder

As a result of being appointed, MacKinnon has decided to stop playing and he is also considering adding to the coaching staff.

Buckie draw players from Aberdeen and Inverness as well as locally. MacKinnon is based in Inverness with Munro and Strong based in Moray and MacKinnon is mulling over bringing in a coach from the Aberdeen area.

He added: “Adding to the coaching staff is something that’s in my head. There are a lot of things to be looking at and getting going with ahead of pre-season.

“It’s a bit of a unique job at Buckie. We’ve got Inverness-based players, Moray-based players and Aberdeen-based players.

“It means we’ve got the opportunity to sign players from a vast area rather than just being consigned to one or two areas.

“But I suppose that does make it a slightly unique job in terms of managing that.”

Jags chief gets his man

Buckie president Garry Farquhar told the P&J earlier this week continuity was key when it came to looking for a new manager.

As a result he is thrilled MacKinnon is taking on the job.

Farquhar said: “I’m very pleased Lewis is taking the job, continuity was important for the club and particularly for the players.

“We wanted to avoid things dragging on too long and be clear in where we are going.

Buckie president Garry Farquhar.

“I’m very happy and it wasn’t a hard job, everyone at board level agreed to go with Lewis.

“He will get the same backing and support as Graeme got in the role.

“Lewis has been a huge part of what the club has done in recent times and has been a very influential presence.

“He’s brought a lot to the club as both a player and assistant manager and he deserves his chance as manager.”

