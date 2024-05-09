Inverurie Locos duo transfer-listed; Strathspey Thistle make another signing

Inverurie Locos have transfer-listed Demilade Yunus and Sam Robertson.

Attacker Robertson joined the Railwaymen from Dyce in January 2023 on a deal until the summer of 2026.

Midfielder Yunus was signed from Keith last summer and is also contracted until the summer of 2026.

Both players have had limited game time since manager Dean Donaldson was appointed in October and Yunus had a loan spell at Culter.

Donaldson said: “I think they need a fresh challenge and we also need to try to get some new faces in to freshen things up.”

Meanwhile, Strathspey Thistle have made their sixth summer signing by recruiting Ewan Neil from Rothes.

The centre-back has previously had loan spells with the Grantown club and has now joined them on a permanent basis as part of Bobby Beckwith’s squad.

Neil has also previously played for Clachnacuddin and Loch Ness.

Strathspey have already signed Josh Race, Conor MacPhee, Jordan Laidlaw, Jamie Calder and Liam Shewan as they prepare for next season.