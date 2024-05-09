Inverurie Locos duo transfer-listed; Strathspey Thistle make another signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Inverurie Locos duo transfer-listed; Strathspey Thistle make another signing

Sam Robertson and Demilade Yunus have been put up for sale and Ewan Neil has joined the Grantown Jags.

By Callum Law
Inverurie Locos have placed Sam Robertson on the transfer list.
Inverurie Locos have placed Sam Robertson on the transfer list.

Inverurie Locos have transfer-listed Demilade Yunus and Sam Robertson.

Attacker Robertson joined the Railwaymen from Dyce in January 2023 on a deal until the summer of 2026.

Midfielder Yunus was signed from Keith last summer and is also contracted until the summer of 2026.

Both players have had limited game time since manager Dean Donaldson was appointed in October and Yunus had a loan spell at Culter.

Donaldson said: “I think they need a fresh challenge and we also need to try to get some new faces in to freshen things up.”

Meanwhile, Strathspey Thistle have made their sixth summer signing by recruiting Ewan Neil from Rothes.

Strathspey manager Bobby Beckwith. Picture courtesy of Strathspey Thistle.

The centre-back has previously had loan spells with the Grantown club and has now joined them on a permanent basis as part of Bobby Beckwith’s squad.

Neil has also previously played for Clachnacuddin and Loch Ness.

Strathspey have already signed Josh Race, Conor MacPhee, Jordan Laidlaw, Jamie Calder and Liam Shewan as they prepare for next season.

More from Highland League

Inverurie Locos have placed Sam Robertson on the transfer list.
Lewis MacKinnon wants to bring more success to Buckie Thistle after stepping up to…
Inverurie Locos have placed Sam Robertson on the transfer list.
New manager Garry Wood on his hopes for Deveronvale
Inverurie Locos have placed Sam Robertson on the transfer list.
Finlay Noble on why he has stepped down after 16 years as Fraserburgh chairman
Inverurie Locos have placed Sam Robertson on the transfer list.
Key man Lewis Crosbie commits to Huntly
Former Clachnacuddin chairman David Dowling.
Clachnacuddin do the double - 20 years on
Nairn County boss Ross Tokely
Boss Ross Tokely hoping to strengthen Nairn County after pair sign new deals
Inverurie Locos have placed Sam Robertson on the transfer list.
Boss Bobby Beckwith pleased to return to Strathspey Thistle as part of new regime
Inverurie Locos have placed Sam Robertson on the transfer list.
Keith boss Craig Ewen hails double signing
Inverurie Locos have placed Sam Robertson on the transfer list.
Banks o' Dee's Luke Emmett placed on transfer list
Garry Farquhar leaning against a white wall in club suit.
Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar keen on continuity as he looks for new boss