Highland League: Deveronvale add Shingler; Hobday requests Dee transfer

Deveronvale have signed goalkeeper Jamie Shingler on a season-long loan from Inverurie Locos.

The 18-year-old joined the Railwaymen in the summer following his departure from Aberdeen.

Shingler gained experience in the Breedon Highland League last season during a loan spell with Keith and will spend this season at Princess Royal Park.

Vale manager Craig Stewart said: “I’m pleased to add Jamie to our squad, especially as Gavin Still is not available in the short term due to golf.

Whilst we have some good keepers coming through, they do need development and Jamie’s experience will stand him in good stead for this season.”

Goalkeeper Fraser Hobday is available for transfer, following his request. Enquiries to The Club Secretary at banksodeefc@highlandleague.com pic.twitter.com/cCtJtndWV8 — Banks O' Dee FC (@banksodee_fc) July 21, 2022

Elsewhere in the Highland League Banks o’ Dee goalkeeper Fraser Hobday has submitted a transfer request.

The former Huntly, Peterhead and Turriff United custodian joined the Aberdeen outfit last summer and helped them win promotion last season.

However, it now appears Hobday’s future lies elsewhere. Dee begin their time in the Highland League at home to Nairn County on Saturday.