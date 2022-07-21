Highland League: Deveronvale add Shingler; Hobday requests Dee transfer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland League: Deveronvale add Shingler; Hobday requests Dee transfer

By Callum Law
July 21, 2022, 12:28 pm Updated: July 21, 2022, 12:28 pm
Jamie Shingler, pictured during his time with Keith, has joined Deveronvale on loan
Jamie Shingler, pictured during his time with Keith, has joined Deveronvale on loan

Deveronvale have signed goalkeeper Jamie Shingler on a season-long loan from Inverurie Locos.

The 18-year-old joined the Railwaymen in the summer following his departure from Aberdeen.

Shingler gained experience in the Breedon Highland League last season during a loan spell with Keith and will spend this season at Princess Royal Park.

Vale manager Craig Stewart said: “I’m pleased to add Jamie to our squad, especially as Gavin Still is not available in the short term due to golf.

Whilst we have some good keepers coming through, they do need development and Jamie’s experience will stand him in good stead for this season.”

Elsewhere in the Highland League Banks o’ Dee goalkeeper Fraser Hobday has submitted a transfer request.

The former Huntly, Peterhead and Turriff United custodian joined the Aberdeen outfit last summer and helped them win promotion last season.

However, it now appears Hobday’s future lies elsewhere. Dee begin their time in the Highland League at home to Nairn County on Saturday.

