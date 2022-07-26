Return of Martin Charlesworth and Scott Miller boosts Lossiemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Return of Martin Charlesworth and Scott Miller boosts Lossiemouth

By Callum Law
July 26, 2022, 11:45 am
Martin Charlesworth is back for another spell with Lossiemouth
Joe Russell is thrilled that Martin Charlesworth and Scott Miller have returned to Lossiemouth.

Both players rejoined the Coasters last week and featured in Saturday’s Breedon Highland League opener against Formartine United – with Charlesworth scoring in a 3-1 loss.

Attacker Charlesworth, 34, has plenty of Highland League experience, having graced the division with Buckie Thistle, Deveronvale and Huntly, as well as the Coasters.

Midfielder Miller, 29, has also played for Turriff United and Forres Mechanics, as well as Lossie.

Grant Park manager Russell believes their quality and experience could be vital this term.

He said: “Martin tried to play last season, but initially he wasn’t quite fit enough and had a bit of a back problem.

“He played a couple of games and then took a knock and decided he’d had enough.

“Since then Martin has worked really hard, he’s got himself a bit trimmer and a bit more muscular and has decided to give it another shot.

Scott Miller is also back at Lossiemouth

“We were delighted to have him back involved.

“Scott is good friends with a quite a few of our players and he wanted to get back playing somewhere.

“He was at Forres last season, but didn’t play much and it was an easy decision to bring him in.

“Scott has got great quality and can deliver goals from both midfield or up front.

“Both Scott and Martin really enjoyed it at Lossie before, so we were delighted they wanted to come back.”

