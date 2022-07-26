Return of Martin Charlesworth and Scott Miller boosts Lossiemouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Joe Russell is thrilled that Martin Charlesworth and Scott Miller have returned to Lossiemouth.

Both players rejoined the Coasters last week and featured in Saturday’s Breedon Highland League opener against Formartine United – with Charlesworth scoring in a 3-1 loss.

Attacker Charlesworth, 34, has plenty of Highland League experience, having graced the division with Buckie Thistle, Deveronvale and Huntly, as well as the Coasters.

Midfielder Miller, 29, has also played for Turriff United and Forres Mechanics, as well as Lossie.

Grant Park manager Russell believes their quality and experience could be vital this term.

He said: “Martin tried to play last season, but initially he wasn’t quite fit enough and had a bit of a back problem.

“He played a couple of games and then took a knock and decided he’d had enough.

“Since then Martin has worked really hard, he’s got himself a bit trimmer and a bit more muscular and has decided to give it another shot.

“We were delighted to have him back involved.

“Scott is good friends with a quite a few of our players and he wanted to get back playing somewhere.

“He was at Forres last season, but didn’t play much and it was an easy decision to bring him in.

“Scott has got great quality and can deliver goals from both midfield or up front.

“Both Scott and Martin really enjoyed it at Lossie before, so we were delighted they wanted to come back.”