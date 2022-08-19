WATCH FOR FREE: A look ahead to Brechin City v Buckie Thistle on the Highland League Weekly Friday preview

This week’s Highland League Weekly Friday preview is out now and you can again watch for FREE here.

Watch as Ryan Cryle, Callum Law and Paul Third sit down to look ahead to the fifth weekend of Breedon Highland League matches – including a clash of title hopefuls as Brechin City host last term’s runners-up Buckie Thistle.

A key feature of our Friday lunchtime preview show above – which you can watch any week of the season without being a Press and Journal subscriber – is it will also reveal which matches from the Saturday card we’ve picked to send our Highland League Weekly cameras to.

Naturally, we’ll be at Glebe Park for highlights and reaction, with Inverurie Locos v Formartine United at Harlaw Park our second selected match-up.

You can watch both sets of highlights, plus the usual mix of reaction, analysis and features, on our main subscribers-only Highland League Weekly show, which goes live on the Press and Journal website at 7pm on Monday.

We’ll always have highlights of at least TWO matches after every weekend, plus a variety of features, including our new quickfire questions segment and the return of the regular fans’ panel – so please tune in to the main episode each week.

