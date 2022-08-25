Turriff boss Dean Donaldson hails his players’ fighting qualities after Banks o’ Dee draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Turriff boss Dean Donaldson hails his players’ fighting qualities after Banks o’ Dee draw

By Paul Third
August 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 25, 2022, 8:04 am
Turrif celebrate after Rory Brown scores the equaliser. Picture by Paul Glendell
Turrif celebrate after Rory Brown scores the equaliser. Picture by Paul Glendell

Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson hailed his side’s never-say-die attitude after watching his players hit back to grab a share of the spoils against Banks o’ Dee at The Haughs in the Highland League.

Trailing to substitute Jack Henderson’s penalty midway through the second half for Dee, Rory Brown came off the bench to fire home the equaliser for United.

Donaldson believes it was no less than his side deserved.

The United manager said: “They put us under real pressure and it could have been 5-3 at half-time. I couldn’t believe it was 0-0 and I said to the players ‘it could be our day.’

“The boys showed real character. They are a young side and Rory Brown, who I really believe in, put away the equaliser brilliantly.

“I was delighted with the draw. If we can pick up points against the top sides we can push up the table this season.

“I’m hard on the players but I have to be as we can’t afford to drop 10% in any game, and they deserved their point for staying in the game and taking their chance.”

Dee squandered early chances

Banks o’ Dee striker Lachie Macleod is denied by Turriff goalkeeper David Dey. Picture by Paul Glendell

Turriff came out of the blocks quickly and they had a great chance to take an early lead but Aaron Reid’s diving header went just wide.

Dee responded by creating a host of chances in what was an exciting opening.

Kane Winton saw a header blocked before Lachie MacLeod’s shot was deflected over the crossbar.

MacLeod then found Matthew Wallace in space after cutting the back but Wallace fired over the crossbar from eight yards.

The visitors continued to keep the pressure on the hosts and David Dey made two fine saves to keep Dee out as he made a fine save to parry Alasdair Stark’s low drive before getting back to his feet to block MacLeod’s attempt to convert the rebound.

It was the home side who had the best chance before the break after Jordan Cooper sent Clark clear on goal.

The striker took the ball around Dee goalkeeper Ross Salmon but his effort was cleared off the line by a visiting defender.

Late Turriff equaliser stunned visitors

Dee came out determined to restore their control of the game and their perseverance finally paid off in the 71st minute when they were awarded a penalty.

Winton was the man fouled by Turriff’s Liam Cheyne and substitute Jack Henderson stepped up to send Dey the wrong way with the resulting spot kick to give his side the lead.

Dee substitutes Hamish MacLeod and Neil Gauld then combined to create another chance but Dey did well to block Gauld’s effort. From the resulting corner, Dey did brilliantly to deny Gauld again from close range.

Dey’s excellent shot-stopping proved crucial as Turriff drew level with six minutes remaining.

Substitute Kyle Gordon beat Dee goalkeeper Salmon in the air to a high ball and fellow sub Rory Brown reacted quickest to fire the loose ball into the net to make earn his side a point.

Watt frustrated at chances missed

Disappointed Dee boss Jamie Watt said: “If we had taken our chances they would have had nothing to fight for but we kept missing and it gave them hope.

“It’s the tale of the start of our season so far. It’s a new league for us but our boys know what it takes to play at this level so there are no excuses.

“We have got to be stronger and better at taking our chances and defending a lead.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

16 March 2022. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the SPFL Trust Trophy Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Lee Herbert Saves his 2nd Penalty
'I didn't fancy us' - Graeme Stewart relieved after Buckie end barren penalty run
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Formartine defeat nine-man Huntly; Inverurie Locos victorious at Deveronvale
7 August 2021. Rothes FC, Rothes, Moray, Scotland, UK. This is a scene from the Highland League Football match between Rothes FC and Nairn County FC on Saturday 7 August 2021. PICTURE CONTENT:- R - Rothes Greg Morrison celebrates scoring.
Rothes come from behind to defeat Keith; Wick chalk up another home win
16 March 2022. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the SPFL Trust Trophy Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- L - Kevin Fraser of Buckie chases - L Colin Williamson of Brora
Buckie defeat Brora on penalties in SPFL Trust Trophy
To go with story by Ewan Smith. Brechin City star Marc Scott against Keith in the Highland League Picture shows; Brechin City star Marc Scott. Brechin. Supplied by Brechin City FC Date; 31/07/2021; 577f13b9-065a-40c1-916b-aa65cb476b91 Brechin City's Marc Scott celebrates making it 1-0 during the Premier Sports Cup match at Glebe Park on Tuesday 20th July 2021.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Brechin City edge Stirling Albion on penalties to reach third round
Banks o' Dee striker Lachie Macleod is denied by Turriff goalkeeper David Dey. Picture by Paul Glendell
Substitutes make their mark as points are shared between Turriff United and Banks o'…
Ross Archibald.
Lossiemouth clock up third straight win with 4-2 triumph over Strathspey Thistle
0
Watch our video interview with Keith Football Club's Charlie and Fiona Simpson here.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Charlie and Fiona Simpson tell us about being Mr…
0
Turriff United's Andrew Watt took on the Highland League Weekly Quickfire Questions. Watch here!
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Turriff United's Andrew Watt tackles the Quickfire Questions
0
CR0036967 Breedon Highland League ; Banks o' Dee (blue) v Nairn County Dee's Mark Gilmour, Nairn's Scott Davidson. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 23-07-2022`
Banks o’ Dee’s Mark Gilmour completed Saturday Highland League hat-trick after lunchtime arrival home…
0

More from Press and Journal

Police.
Man taken to hospital after being found injured in Portlethen
Unite members outside the Highland Council roads depot in Alness. Picture by Ross Hempseed
Unite says talks with the Scottish Government were 'constructive' but decline request to stop…
0
Castlebay in Barra. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA.
Western Isles medical practice taken over by health board after its GP leaves
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing man Edwin Gibson Picture shows; Edwin Gibson. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen man with connections to Fraserburgh reported missing
Argyll and the islands is one of three areas of the Highlands and Islands planned as repopulation zones.
Repopulation zone could be 'call to action' to help stem loss of people from…
0
alan cumming burn
REVIEW: Dance theatre meets art installation in Alan Cumming’s Burn
0