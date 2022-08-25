Turriff boss Dean Donaldson hails his players’ fighting qualities after Banks o’ Dee draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson hailed his side’s never-say-die attitude after watching his players hit back to grab a share of the spoils against Banks o’ Dee at The Haughs in the Highland League.

Trailing to substitute Jack Henderson’s penalty midway through the second half for Dee, Rory Brown came off the bench to fire home the equaliser for United.

Donaldson believes it was no less than his side deserved.

The United manager said: “They put us under real pressure and it could have been 5-3 at half-time. I couldn’t believe it was 0-0 and I said to the players ‘it could be our day.’

“The boys showed real character. They are a young side and Rory Brown, who I really believe in, put away the equaliser brilliantly.

“I was delighted with the draw. If we can pick up points against the top sides we can push up the table this season.

“I’m hard on the players but I have to be as we can’t afford to drop 10% in any game, and they deserved their point for staying in the game and taking their chance.”

Dee squandered early chances

Turriff came out of the blocks quickly and they had a great chance to take an early lead but Aaron Reid’s diving header went just wide.

Dee responded by creating a host of chances in what was an exciting opening.

Kane Winton saw a header blocked before Lachie MacLeod’s shot was deflected over the crossbar.

MacLeod then found Matthew Wallace in space after cutting the back but Wallace fired over the crossbar from eight yards.

The visitors continued to keep the pressure on the hosts and David Dey made two fine saves to keep Dee out as he made a fine save to parry Alasdair Stark’s low drive before getting back to his feet to block MacLeod’s attempt to convert the rebound.

It was the home side who had the best chance before the break after Jordan Cooper sent Clark clear on goal.

The striker took the ball around Dee goalkeeper Ross Salmon but his effort was cleared off the line by a visiting defender.

Late Turriff equaliser stunned visitors

Dee came out determined to restore their control of the game and their perseverance finally paid off in the 71st minute when they were awarded a penalty.

Winton was the man fouled by Turriff’s Liam Cheyne and substitute Jack Henderson stepped up to send Dey the wrong way with the resulting spot kick to give his side the lead.

Dee substitutes Hamish MacLeod and Neil Gauld then combined to create another chance but Dey did well to block Gauld’s effort. From the resulting corner, Dey did brilliantly to deny Gauld again from close range.

Dey’s excellent shot-stopping proved crucial as Turriff drew level with six minutes remaining.

Substitute Kyle Gordon beat Dee goalkeeper Salmon in the air to a high ball and fellow sub Rory Brown reacted quickest to fire the loose ball into the net to make earn his side a point.

Watt frustrated at chances missed

Disappointed Dee boss Jamie Watt said: “If we had taken our chances they would have had nothing to fight for but we kept missing and it gave them hope.

“It’s the tale of the start of our season so far. It’s a new league for us but our boys know what it takes to play at this level so there are no excuses.

“We have got to be stronger and better at taking our chances and defending a lead.”