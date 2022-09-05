Clach double up against Rothes; Turriff defeat Forres

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For the second time in four days Clachnacuddin beat Rothes 4-1.

After last Wednesday’s success in the North of Scotland Cup at Mackessack Park the Lilywhites followed it up with a win at Grant Street Park in the Breedon Highland League.

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald said: “It’s been a really good week for us and I’m really pleased for the players.

“We’ve felt results like this have been coming and it’s good we’ve got them, particularly against a good side like Rothes.

“Playing a team back-to-back is never easy and I don’t like it.

“If you have a good result in the first game the players can take their eye off the ball.

“But all credit to the players because the way we’ve played to beat Rothes twice in a week has been superb.”

Paul Brindle found the top corner with barely a minute played to give Clach the perfect start and Brindle doubled the lead soon after by latching onto James Anderson’s flick.

Anderson nodded home the third after Shaun Sutherland glanced on a Robbie Thompson corner.

Alan Pollock pulled one back for the Speysiders in the second half with a quickly taken free-kick which caught out goalkeeper Daniel Rae.

But Anderson killed off hopes of a fightback with his second.

Rothes manager Ross Jack said: “We were nowhere near it, it’s tough to recover when we’re giving teams two goals of a start.

“Clach deserved to win so fair play to them, they were clinical with the chances they had and that’s been the case in both games.

“There’s a lack of confidence throughout the team at the moment and every mistake seems to be getting punished.”

Turriff United 2-0 Forres Mechanics

Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson praised his side for grinding out a 2-0 win against Forres Mechanics at the Haughs.

Reece McKeown gave the hosts the perfect start after four minutes by lobbing Stuart Knight from 25 yards.

The Can-Cans were disappointed not to level on the stroke of half-time with Dale Wood’s indirect free-kick from 12 yards hitting the crossbar.

Rory Brown’s 77th minute curler from the edge of the box sealed the win for Turra.

Donaldson said: “We were a bit laboured after playing on Wednesday, we tried to keep the ball the best we could and when we did keep it we created some chances.

“Credit to the boys for grinding it out. Going 1-0 up helped because it meant we didn’t need to go chasing the game.”

Forres boss Steven MacDonald added: “In the first half we were maybe just the better team and had a couple of chances.

“It was frustrating to be behind at half-time, but we didn’t turn up in the second half and we didn’t do enough to deserve to get back in the game.”