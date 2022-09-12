Forres boss Steven MacDonald calls for five subs in Highland League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Forres boss Steven MacDonald calls for five subs in Highland League

By Callum Law
September 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 12, 2022, 7:03 am
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald believes Highland League clubs should be allowed to make five subs during games.
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald believes Highland League clubs should be allowed to make five subs during games.

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald believes the Breedon Highland League should consider permitting five substitutes.

This season sides in the Scottish Premiership, Championship, League One and League Two are all allowed to make five changes during a game.

The same number of alterations can also be made in Scottish Cup, League Cup and Challenge Cup ties.

Can-Cans boss MacDonald reckons the positives outweigh the negatives when it comes to five subs.

He said: “To me it doesn’t make mathematical sense that we’re allowed seven subs on the bench but can only use three of them.

“The top four leagues in Scotland are allowed to use five subs so why not the Highland League?

“As a manager at a part-time level, you expect most weeks to be without several players for various reasons so you do need a bigger squad.

“From a welfare point of view, it makes sense because you can replace players that are fatigued or have knocks.

“From a mental wellbeing perspective, it involves more of your players getting game time which keeps more of them happy and the squad more together.

“It would give you greater cover during a game and could possibly help introduce more youngsters into the league.

“It could help with injury prevention by being able to take guys off who are struggling rather than asking them to soldier on.

“Five subs would also allow managers to make more tactical changes in a game.”

Positives outweigh the negatives for MacDonald

Some would argue that having five subs rather than three favours the better-resourced clubs who are able to carry bigger squads.

But MacDonald doesn’t believe those sides would have a greater advantage if a change was made.

He added: “If you look at some of the top sides of recent times like Brora and Buckie they’ve had success with smaller squads where they’ve had quality over quantity.

“In my opinion, I don’t necessarily think the bigger clubs with more resources would be stronger as a result of being able to use five subs because they tend to trust the quality they have more.

Steven MacDonald believes allowing teams to make five subs would benefit Highland League players.

“If you’re looking for negatives from a financial point of view clubs might have to pay out more in win bonuses but I suppose you would have to budget for that if there was a rule change.

“You could argue more subs at the end of a game allows for more time-wasting but that’s for a referee to control.

“Overall weighing up the positives and negatives I think there’s a far greater argument for saying it’s something we should look at it.

“It’s probably not possible this season but I think it’s definitely something the Highland League should be looking to bring in.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald believes Highland League clubs should be allowed to make five subs during games.
Keith's Scottish Cup clash a step into the unknown says Craig Ewen
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald believes Highland League clubs should be allowed to make five subs during games.
Ross County midfield starlet Andrew Macleod makes loan move to Clachnacuddin
0
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald believes Highland League clubs should be allowed to make five subs during games.
Scottish sport comes out of shutdown - with SPFL declaring football will resume this…
0
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald believes Highland League clubs should be allowed to make five subs during games.
Highland League shows respect with postponements after Queen's death
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald believes Highland League clubs should be allowed to make five subs during games.
Ryan Cryle: Why Scottish sport - including Premiership and Championship football - should be…
1
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald believes Highland League clubs should be allowed to make five subs during games.
All SPFL and Highland League games postponed after the Queen's death, with host of…
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald believes Highland League clubs should be allowed to make five subs during games.
Sport after the Queen's death: What's on and what's off
0
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald believes Highland League clubs should be allowed to make five subs during games.
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Formartine's Martin Skinner eyes silverware after reaching final
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald believes Highland League clubs should be allowed to make five subs during games.
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Formartine edge past Huntly to reach final
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald believes Highland League clubs should be allowed to make five subs during games.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Brora Rangers' John Young on his long-time commitment to…
0

More from Press and Journal

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald believes Highland League clubs should be allowed to make five subs during games.
North-east firm Recycl8 brings in another big name
0
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald believes Highland League clubs should be allowed to make five subs during games.
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie vows to hit the goal trail this season... and is…
0
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald believes Highland League clubs should be allowed to make five subs during games.
Fuming fisherman sent threatening message to neighbour in 'tit-for-tat' noise complaint
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald believes Highland League clubs should be allowed to make five subs during games.
Respect for Queen will continue before, during and after this weekend's games, says Ross…
0
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald believes Highland League clubs should be allowed to make five subs during games.
Man in court after woman terrorised during nine-year reign of terror
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald believes Highland League clubs should be allowed to make five subs during games.
Duncan Shearer: Jim Goodwin's latest comments on Andy Considine reminded me of incident near…
0