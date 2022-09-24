Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart eyes Linfield Challenge Cup scalp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart eyes Linfield Challenge Cup scalp

By Callum Law
September 24, 2022, 6:00 am
Buckie manager Graeme Stewart is looking forward to their SPFL Trust Trophy tie against Linfield
Buckie manager Graeme Stewart is looking forward to their SPFL Trust Trophy tie against Linfield

Graeme Stewart has rubbished suggestions Buckie Thistle’s SPFL Trust Trophy tie against Linfield is a free hit for the Breedon Highland League side.

The Jags will start as underdogs when the Northern Irish champions visit Victoria Park in round three of the Challenge Cup this afternoon.

But boss Stewart fancies their chances of causing and upset.

He said: “People say it’s a free hit, but I’m not interested in free hits. I want to put on a good show and get a result.

“If we could get through you could say it would be Buckie’s best result in a national competition.

“I don’t want players getting too relaxed and not caring about the result.

“I look at the upsides – if we win the game the players get recognition, the club gets recognition, you get through to the next round, the players make more money in win bonuses, it’s all positives for winning.

Buckie beat Brora in round two to set up a tie against Linfield

“Forget free hits, if we don’t win the club misses out on revenue and exposure because we’re not through to the next round and the players don’t get a bonus.

“It’s all positives from winning; it’s builds confidence, we can kick on from it in the league.

“Winning is huge for us and if we can get a result it could make a big difference to our season.”

Family connection

Stewart has been busy researching Linfield and has also tried to pick the brain of his father-in-law Jimmy Nicholl, who is Northern Ireland’s assistant manager.

Stewart added: “He has given me a couple of pointers, but he’s away on international duty so I’ve tried not to bother him too much.

“His loyalties might be split anyway! He’ll help where he can but Northern Ireland have got big games and I wouldn’t want to distract him by asking him about our game.”

Brechin City are also in Challenge Cup action and face Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Highland capital.

Editor's Picks