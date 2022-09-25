Buckie Thistle left disappointed after close contest against Northern Irish champions Linfield in SPFL Trust Trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie Thistle left disappointed after close contest against Northern Irish champions Linfield in SPFL Trust Trophy

By Dave Edwards
September 25, 2022, 10:36 am
Linfield and Buckie Thistle battle for possession at Victoria Park. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Linfield and Buckie Thistle battle for possession at Victoria Park. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Northern Irish Premier League champions Linfield were forced to come from behind to defeat Highland League side Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park.

The Jags led through Marcus Goodall’s opportunistic 52nd minute lob but two goals in a minute were enough to see the Blues progress to the fourth round.

The visitors were forced to play the majority of the game with 10 men after Chris Shields was sent off 11 minutes before the break.

Linfield boss, former Manchester United and Rangers striker David Healy, was a relieved man. He said: “I’m pleased we are through, though obviously going down to 10 men meant that we had to change our shape.

“Credit to my players in the second half as they showed a wee bit of character and resilience.

Marcus Goodall celebrates after opening the scoring against Linfield. Picture by Jason Hedges. 

“Quite a few things went against us on the day but all credit to Buckie – we wish them well for the rest of the season.”

The visitors should have opened the scoring after 15 minutes but from point-blank range Robbie McDaid’s downward header failed to trouble Lee Herbert in the home goal.

Linfield were reduced to 10 men after 34 minutes when centre-half Chris Shields, who had been booked only five minutes earlier, was shown a straight red card for swinging an arm towards Max Barry after he’d been fouled.

A minute later Linfield manager, legendary Northern Ireland striker David Healy, was also shown a yellow card by referee Chris Fordyce for protesting too much.

Seven minutes after the break Victoria Park erupted when Goodall spotted keeper Chris Johns off his line and lobbed a beautiful strike into the top corner from 25 yards.

The chance came from a drop ball and when the visitors fluffed their lines, young Goodall took full advantage.

Linfield’s Chris Shields was sent off 11 minutes before the break.  

McDaid thought he had equalised on the hour mark but Herbert threw himself to his left to make a brilliant save and keep out the striker’s six yard header.

But two goals within the space of 60 seconds, in the 74th and 75th minutes, turned the game on its head.

Joel Cooper rifled home a 30 yard free kick with the aid of a slight deflection before McDaid headed the ball down for substitute Niall Quinn to beat Herbert from 10 yards, again with the help of a deflection.

In the 77th minute Buckie came within an inch of equalising when Andrew MacAskill’s deep cross was met by goalscorer Goodall but his diving header rebounded off the base of the post.

Niall Quinn after scoring the winner for Linfield against Buckie Thistle. 

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart felt his side should have won the tie.

He said: “We really should have been 2-0 up at half-time.

“But two mistakes by us led to two goals so I’m really disappointed for the boys as I felt that we deserved to win it.

“Sam Urquhart made a ridiculous challenge on the edge of our box which led to the deflected free-kick for their equaliser.

“The second goal a minute later came when Ryan Fyffe should have allowed Jack Murray to go for the header in the build up, as Jack would have won it.

“We really should be winning that game as we were 1-0 up against 10 men.

“If we’d just satin and played on the counter-attack we would probably have scored another goal but we will learn from this defeat.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

CR0038228 Action photos from the Highland League game of the day between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers. Fraserburgh's Paul Young and Brora Rangers's Jordan Macrae Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............24/9/22
Mixed emotions after Brora comeback to draw with Fraserburgh
URN: CR0025831 Pictures of the League Cup (Aberdeen Section 2) match between Sunnybank and Banks o' Dee. Jack Henderson scores for Banks o' Dee. Picture by Scott Baxter 19/12/2020
Banks o' Dee maintain unbeaten start at home; Turriff and Huntly pick up comfortable…
Wick player-manager Gary Manson
Highland League: Wick and Rothes draw; Inverurie peg back Strathspey; Formartine defeat Clach
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Getting through Brechin City tie the main positive for Caley Thistle, says Barry Wilson
0
CR0038228 Highland League game of the day between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers. Scott Barbour, centre, has a shot for Fraserburgh against Brora Pictures by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Brora battle back to draw with 10-man Fraserburgh
Nathan Shaw and George Oakley both netted against Brechin City.
Caley Thistle scrape past Brechin City on penalties to reach SPFL Trust Trophy last-16
0
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora Rangers attacker Andrew Macrae relishing trip to Bellslea to face Fraserburgh
Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt, front, with assistant Roy McBain. Picture by Kami Thomson
Banks o' Dee look to make home advantage count against Forres
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th September '22 CR0038066 Scottish Cup first round tie between Lossiemouth and Buckie Thistle played at Grant park, Lossiemouth. Buckie Manager Graeme Stewart.
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart eyes Linfield Challenge Cup scalp
Get ready for this weekend's Breedon Highland League card with our Friday preview show.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly Friday preview - is Saturday's Big Game season-defining for one…
0

More from Press and Journal

Tee To Green: No fear for Team Europe from US's Presidents Cup rout
Gregor McIntosh.
Teen driver who killed best friend in horror car crash avoids prison with road…
Loganair plane landing at Barra Airport
Work begins on £1.5million Barra Airport terminal improvements
0
Train derailed near Dalwhinnie due to wiring error, investigators find
Various different sport kit items such as basketball, tennis racket, baseball bat and bike helmet
Unwanted sports kits in Aberdeenshire needed to donate to those in need
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Archway building new home Picture shows; Archway new home. Westhill. Supplied by Archway Date; 26/09/2022
Charity appeals for help to "turn a house into a very special home" for…
0

Editor's Picks