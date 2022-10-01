Friendship set aside as Brora and Clach meet in North of Scotland Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Friendship set aside as Brora and Clach meet in North of Scotland Cup final

By Callum Law
October 1, 2022, 6:00 am
Brora's Ally MacDonald, left, and Paul Brindle of Clach are good friends but will be up against each other in the North of Scotland Cup final
Brora's Ally MacDonald, left, and Paul Brindle of Clach are good friends but will be up against each other in the North of Scotland Cup final

They’re good friends and former team-mates but Ally MacDonald and Paul Brindle will set that aside for 90 minutes today in pursuit of North of Scotland Cup glory.

MacDonald will be in Brora Rangers colours for the showpiece fixture at Grant Street Park with Brindle lining up for Clachnacuddin against the side he played for from 2015 to 2021.

Whatever the outcome this afternoon their friendship will resume after the final whistle, although one will be in a better mood than the other.

‘We’ll be having a pint’

MacDonald said: “I’ve been speaking to Paul and we know the quality he’s got, he’s one of the players we need to stop if we’re to win the game.

“When you’re playing against friends that goes out the window for 90 minutes.

“We’re both professional enough to know that and Paul is definitely someone we need to keep quiet.

“Football and the Highland League especially, is great for meeting people and making friendships.

“But we also all know we’re there to do a job for our team and friendship doesn’t get in the way of performances for your team.

“I think that’s how it should be, we want to perform against each other.

Brora’s Ally MacDonald, left, is looking forward to the North of Scotland Cup final against Clach

“We could play the game and Paul and I could get sent off for kicking each other but we’ll be having a pint after the game that’s for sure.”

Brindle added: “Myself and Ally have been talking in the last few days, it’s been friendly there hasn’t been any wind-ups or anything like that.

“Ally is good enough as it is without me winding him up and firing him up. There’s a good buzz between us ahead of the final.

“Even if there was any fall-out on the park once the final whistle goes it’ll be forgotten about.

“We’ll catch up and have a pint afterwards, one of us will be disappointed because we won’t have got the result, but there won’t be any problems after the game.”

Lilywhites seeking unexpected success

Brindle won the North of Scotland Cup three times with Brora and helped Clach win the Highland League Cup in 2014.

This is Lilywhites’ first final since that triumph and after returning to the Inverness outfit in the summer Brindle would love to win it.

The 29-year-old attacker said: “It would mean a lot to win something with Clach again. We won the Highland League Cup which was totally out of the blue and unexpected.

“To a degree this would probably be similar in that nobody would expect us to win it.

“We’ve played Wick and Rothes and if we were to get the better of Brora in the final it would be a great achievement to beat teams of that quality.

“How you stop Brora is the million dollar question. The last time we played them (4-0 loss) we started well but then switched off a couple of times and you just can’t do that.

Clachnacuddin celebrate winning the Highland League Cup in 2014

“The main thing for us is concentration, they’ve got some really good players, but in terms of ability I don’t think there’s much between the teams.”

At 34 MacDonald, who has won this competition five times in a decade at Dudgeon Park, doesn’t know how many more finals he’ll be involved in.

The defender added: “I think the hunger to win gets stronger because as you go on in your career you don’t know how much longer you’ve got left.

“That’s not something you think about at a younger age.

“In my career I want to win as many trophies as I can, I don’t know how many more cup finals I’ll be involved in.

“I want to enjoy it, but you only enjoy it by winning.”

  • You can watch highlights and reaction from the North of Scotland Cup final and Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final at 7pm on Monday at https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/tag/highland-league-weekly/

