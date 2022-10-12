Graeme Stewart pleased with Buckie Thistle’s application in Aberdeenshire Shield triumph over Dyce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Graeme Stewart pleased with Buckie Thistle’s application in Aberdeenshire Shield triumph over Dyce

By Andy Skinner
October 12, 2022, 10:32 pm
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart was thrilled the attitude his side showed in their 5-0 triumph over Dyce.

The Jags advanced to the quarter-finals of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield by comfortably defeating their McBookie North Region Premier League opponents.

A goal from Sam Urquhart within the opening minute put Buckie on their way, before Marcus Goodall’s double and strikes from Andy MacAskill and Jack Murray completed the scoring.

Stewart was pleased with his night’s work, and he said: “The early goal helps. We know it’s going to be tough, the longer the game goes and it’s 0-0 it gives them some hope.

“It gave us the platform to go on and get more goals. We had to have a good attitude and we had that, we worked hard.

“Sometimes you can get outfought in these games but I don’t think we did. Some of our play in the first half was excellent, I thought Marcus Goodall was the best player on the park.”

Buckie Thistle’s Marcus Goodall.

Buckie took last season’s Highland League title race to the final day before eventually losing out to Fraserburgh, while they were also defeated by Brora Rangers in the GPH Builders Merchants Cup final.

Stewart is eager to add silverware to the Victoria Park trophy cabinet this season, adding; “The aim was to get through, and we have got there. We just need to keep pushing in the league and the cup.

“We need to win something, I keep saying that to the players. For this team to get to the next level, we need to win a couple of trophies.

“Hopefully we can get one this season.”

The Jags raced into an early lead when Goodall’s cross from the right was met by a sublime finish by Urquhart, to flick it beyond Morgan Cook with his back to goal.

Sam Urquhart.

The home side doubled their advantage on 18 minutes. A swift breakaway saw Urquhart release Goodall clean through on goal, and he coolly tucked past the onrushing Cook.

Goodall grabbed his second of the night on 32 minutes after latching on to a fine MacAskill pass, before the former Ross County youngster sidestepped Cook to fire home.

Buckie netted their fourth from the spot on 55 minutes after Max Barry was felled by Graeme Cochrane, with MacAskill blasting the penalty beyond the reach of Cook.

The Jags extended their lead five minutes later, when Jack Murray nodded home at the near post from a MacAskill corner.

