Graeme Stewart pleased with Buckie Thistle’s application in Aberdeenshire Shield triumph over Dyce

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart was thrilled the attitude his side showed in their 5-0 triumph over Dyce.

The Jags advanced to the quarter-finals of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield by comfortably defeating their McBookie North Region Premier League opponents.

A goal from Sam Urquhart within the opening minute put Buckie on their way, before Marcus Goodall’s double and strikes from Andy MacAskill and Jack Murray completed the scoring.

Stewart was pleased with his night’s work, and he said: “The early goal helps. We know it’s going to be tough, the longer the game goes and it’s 0-0 it gives them some hope.

“It gave us the platform to go on and get more goals. We had to have a good attitude and we had that, we worked hard.

“Sometimes you can get outfought in these games but I don’t think we did. Some of our play in the first half was excellent, I thought Marcus Goodall was the best player on the park.”

Buckie took last season’s Highland League title race to the final day before eventually losing out to Fraserburgh, while they were also defeated by Brora Rangers in the GPH Builders Merchants Cup final.

Stewart is eager to add silverware to the Victoria Park trophy cabinet this season, adding; “The aim was to get through, and we have got there. We just need to keep pushing in the league and the cup.

“We need to win something, I keep saying that to the players. For this team to get to the next level, we need to win a couple of trophies.

“Hopefully we can get one this season.”

The Jags raced into an early lead when Goodall’s cross from the right was met by a sublime finish by Urquhart, to flick it beyond Morgan Cook with his back to goal.

The home side doubled their advantage on 18 minutes. A swift breakaway saw Urquhart release Goodall clean through on goal, and he coolly tucked past the onrushing Cook.

Goodall grabbed his second of the night on 32 minutes after latching on to a fine MacAskill pass, before the former Ross County youngster sidestepped Cook to fire home.

Buckie netted their fourth from the spot on 55 minutes after Max Barry was felled by Graeme Cochrane, with MacAskill blasting the penalty beyond the reach of Cook.

The Jags extended their lead five minutes later, when Jack Murray nodded home at the near post from a MacAskill corner.