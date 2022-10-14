Inverness veteran raises over £10,000 for Erskine after rowing equivalent of Atlantic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverness veteran has raised more than £10,000 for Erskine ahead of completing his mammoth rowing challenge.

John Baillie will complete the challenge of rowing 3,107 miles, the equivalent of the equator, at Tesco in the Inshes Retail Park in the Highland capital on Sunday.

The Bosnia war veteran hit the £10k mark during his most recent outing in Forres and hopes to raise even more for Erskine.

Mr Baillie has been carrying out the challenge at various Tesco stores across the country using his own trusty rowing machine.

After serving in the Adjutant General’s Corps he worked in security and delivery for Tesco.

The 80-year-old decided to raise funds for the charity, which supports over 1,000 veterans and their families every year, because of the care his wife’s two uncles received.

Mr Baillie said: “It’s a joy for me to hear such great comments from the general public which makes all my hard work worthwhile.

“I hope that locals and visitors to the area will enjoy coming along to say ‘hello’.”

Erskine’s community fundraiser, Jim Watret said it is an “honour” Mr Baillie is supporting the charity with his “incredible” challenge.

He added: “John speaks very passionately about his time in the army and his various charity work over the years.

“I’m sure his rowing challenge will be a great spectacle for people to come and watch, especially with the strong link to the service community throughout the Highlands.”