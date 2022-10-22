Fraserburgh captain Willie West eyes Scottish Cup upset

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Captain Willie West hopes Fraserburgh can take another SPFL scalp in the Scottish Cup nine years after their last.

Stranraer, who are seventh in League Two, make the trip to Bellslea for today’s second round tie.

The Broch’s last success against a team from a higher level in the Scottish Cup was a 2-1 home victory against Montrose in November 2013.

West played in that triumph and the 34-year-old, who has made more than 600 appearances for the Buchan club since his debut in November 2003, would love a repeat.

He said: “The Scottish Cup games tend to stick in the memory. The win against Montrose is up there as is the Rangers game (in 2018).

“I can still remember what sort of day it was for the Montrose game, it was a horrible day of wind and rain.

“Grant Noble scored late on to win it and it was very special, to beat teams that play at levels above you means an awful lot.

“We’ve only done it once in my time with Fraserburgh which probably shows how difficult it is.

“It’s a fantastic achievement if you can do it, over the years other Highland League teams have had some really good wins against Scottish League opposition.

“We want to do something similar and try to cause an upset.

“It’s a home tie and Stranraer have got a long way to travel.

“We believe we can win the game but we’re under no illusions it’s going to be really difficult.”