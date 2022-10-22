Fraserburgh captain Willie West eyes Scottish Cup upset

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fraserburgh captain Willie West eyes Scottish Cup upset

By Callum Law
October 22, 2022, 6:00 am
Willie West hopes Fraserburgh can cause an upset in the Scottish Cup
Willie West hopes Fraserburgh can cause an upset in the Scottish Cup

Captain Willie West hopes Fraserburgh can take another SPFL scalp in the Scottish Cup nine years after their last.

Stranraer, who are seventh in League Two, make the trip to Bellslea for today’s second round tie.

The Broch’s last success against a team from a higher level in the Scottish Cup was a 2-1 home victory against Montrose in November 2013.

West played in that triumph and the 34-year-old, who has made more than 600 appearances for the Buchan club since his debut in November 2003, would love a repeat.

He said: “The Scottish Cup games tend to stick in the memory. The win against Montrose is up there as is the Rangers game (in 2018).

“I can still remember what sort of day it was for the Montrose game, it was a horrible day of wind and rain.

“Grant Noble scored late on to win it and it was very special, to beat teams that play at levels above you means an awful lot.

“We’ve only done it once in my time with Fraserburgh which probably shows how difficult it is.

“It’s a fantastic achievement if you can do it, over the years other Highland League teams have had some really good wins against Scottish League opposition.

“We want to do something similar and try to cause an upset.

“It’s a home tie and Stranraer have got a long way to travel.

“We believe we can win the game but we’re under no illusions it’s going to be really difficult.”

