Stability important for Huntly after duo sign extensions

Huntly manager Allan Hale hopes that continuity can lead to success.

The Black and Golds have secured winger Gavin Elphinstone on a contract extension until the summer of 2026, while defender Kyle Dalling has penned a new deal until the summer of 2025.

With the majority of his squad signed up for the next couple of years, Christie Park boss Hale wants to see the Strathbogie side progress up the Breedon Highland League table.

Elphinstone joined Huntly in December 2020 and has established himself as a regular in Hale’s team.

‘Stability and continuity’

He said: “Stability and continuity is something we’re looking for as a club and we’ve almost everyone in our squad signed up which is important moving forward.

“Gavin has established himself as a fans’ favourite and one of the reasons for that is his work rate.

“Even if he’s having a poor game he still works really hard, gives 100% and doesn’t let his head drop.

“He brings intensity which means he always gives his direct opponent a good game.

“Since he joined us he’s scored goals and created goals and he has a great attitude, he’s never someone that’s caused me any issues in the time I’ve been here.

“He’s a popular guy in the squad as well so we’re delighted to have him tied down.”

Dalling looks to keep improving

Former Aberdeen, Forfar Athletic and Elgin City centre-back Dalling signed for the Black and Golds in the summer of 2021.

The 20-year-old has also been a regular for Huntly and Hale added: “Kyle’s still young and can still improve a lot, but he’s an important player for us.

“Unless he’s been injured he’s established himself as a mainstay in the team over the last 18 months.

“It shows he’s happy here that he’s committed to the club again.

“We’re looking to take young players in, develop them and give them a platform to potentially move on to a higher level.

“Kyle has that aspiration to play at a higher level so we’ll keep working with him and try to keep helping him improve.

“Over the next couple of years if he makes those improvements those opportunities will come to him.”