Stability important for Huntly after duo sign extensions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Stability important for Huntly after duo sign extensions

By Callum Law
December 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 12, 2022, 7:57 am
Gavin Elphinstone, left, has signed a new deal with Huntly.
Gavin Elphinstone, left, has signed a new deal with Huntly.

Huntly manager Allan Hale hopes that continuity can lead to success.

The Black and Golds have secured winger Gavin Elphinstone on a contract extension until the summer of 2026, while defender Kyle Dalling has penned a new deal until the summer of 2025.

With the majority of his squad signed up for the next couple of years, Christie Park boss Hale wants to see the Strathbogie side progress up the Breedon Highland League table.

Elphinstone joined Huntly in December 2020 and has established himself as a regular in Hale’s team.

‘Stability and continuity’

He said: “Stability and continuity is something we’re looking for as a club and we’ve almost everyone in our squad signed up which is important moving forward.

“Gavin has established himself as a fans’ favourite and one of the reasons for that is his work rate.

Kyle Dalling, right, has also signed a new contract with Huntly.

“Even if he’s having a poor game he still works really hard, gives 100% and doesn’t let his head drop.

“He brings intensity which means he always gives his direct opponent a good game.

“Since he joined us he’s scored goals and created goals and he has a great attitude, he’s never someone that’s caused me any issues in the time I’ve been here.

“He’s a popular guy in the squad as well so we’re delighted to have him tied down.”

Dalling looks to keep improving

Former Aberdeen, Forfar Athletic and Elgin City centre-back Dalling signed for the Black and Golds in the summer of 2021.

The 20-year-old has also been a regular for Huntly and Hale added: “Kyle’s still young and can still improve a lot, but he’s an important player for us.

“Unless he’s been injured he’s established himself as a mainstay in the team over the last 18 months.

Huntly manager Allan Hale is pleased Gavin Elphinstone and Kyle Dalling are staying at Christie Park.

“It shows he’s happy here that he’s committed to the club again.

“We’re looking to take young players in, develop them and give them a platform to potentially move on to a higher level.

“Kyle has that aspiration to play at a higher level so we’ll keep working with him and try to keep helping him improve.

“Over the next couple of years if he makes those improvements those opportunities will come to him.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Gavin Elphinstone, left, has signed a new deal with Huntly.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Gavin Elphinstone, left, has signed a new deal with Huntly.
Nairn County captain Fraser Dingwall agrees new deal
Gavin Elphinstone, left, has signed a new deal with Huntly.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Banks o' Dee v Brechin City; Lossiemouth v Forres…
Gavin Elphinstone, left, has signed a new deal with Huntly.
Andy Kirk thrilled as leaders Brechin brush Banks o' Dee aside
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Wullie Marr
Highland League: Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie pleased with points return against Formartine
Gavin Elphinstone, left, has signed a new deal with Huntly.
Highland League: Aaron Reid goal sees Turriff beat Inverurie 3-2; three reds in Lossiemouth…
Gavin Elphinstone, left, has signed a new deal with Huntly.
Highland League: Fraserburgh come from 2-0 down to secure 2-2 draw against Formartine
Gavin Elphinstone, left, has signed a new deal with Huntly.
Brechin beat Banks o' Dee to go four points clear at Highland League summit
Gavin Elphinstone, left, has signed a new deal with Huntly.
Highland League: Keith v Huntly called off due to waterlogged pitch
Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee boss Jamie Watt looks for better defensive showing in Brechin rematch

Most Read

1
Gavin Elphinstone, left, has signed a new deal with Huntly.
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Gavin Elphinstone, left, has signed a new deal with Huntly.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Gavin Elphinstone, left, has signed a new deal with Huntly.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Gavin Elphinstone, left, has signed a new deal with Huntly.
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
Gavin Elphinstone, left, has signed a new deal with Huntly.
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Gavin Elphinstone, left, has signed a new deal with Huntly.
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Gavin Elphinstone, left, has signed a new deal with Huntly.
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Gavin Elphinstone, left, has signed a new deal with Huntly.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Gavin Elphinstone, left, has signed a new deal with Huntly.
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Gavin Elphinstone, left, has signed a new deal with Huntly.
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Gavin Elphinstone, left, has signed a new deal with Huntly.
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Gavin Elphinstone, left, has signed a new deal with Huntly.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Gavin Elphinstone, left, has signed a new deal with Huntly.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Gavin Elphinstone, left, has signed a new deal with Huntly.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Gavin Elphinstone, left, has signed a new deal with Huntly.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Gavin Elphinstone, left, has signed a new deal with Huntly.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Gavin Elphinstone, left, has signed a new deal with Huntly.
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented