Paul Campbell targeting success with new club Formartine United after trophy-laden spell at Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Paul Campbell targeting success with new club Formartine United after trophy-laden spell at Fraserburgh

By Callum Law
December 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 18, 2022, 10:59 am
Paul Campbell has joined Formartine United from Fraserburgh
Paul Campbell has joined Formartine United from Fraserburgh

Paul Campbell wants to help Formartine United win silverware after joining the club from Fraserburgh.

The striker has signed a three-and-a-half year contract with the Pitmedden side having netted 128 goals in 225 appearances during almost seven years with the Broch.

In his time at Bellslea, Campbell helped Fraserburgh win the Breedon Highland League last season as well as three Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cups and two Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shields.

Looking to the future the 29-year-old hopes to help his new club to success.

Campbell said: “I was looking for a bit of a fresh start and a new chapter. I had a sit down with Stuart Anderson and he spoke me through what the club is looking to do going forward.

“I was really impressed with what he had to say.

“Formartine have got experience in their squad and have had success as well.

“There are a lot of good players I’ll be joining up with and hopefully we can achieve some good things.

“We’ve already got the likes of Graeme Rodger, Stuart Smith, Julian Wade, Scott Lisle, Daniel Park, Mark Gallagher and others.

“There’s real quality there and I’m really looking forward to playing with those guys rather than against them.

“I’ve not really thought about things too far ahead.

“But looking at the squad we have at Formartine I think winning trophies is achievable and winning the league is something I would love to do again.

“So if that could happen in my time at Formartine I’d be absolutely delighted.”

Tough call to make move

Campbell says it was hard to make the decision to leave Fraserburgh.

However, he won’t have to wait long to see his old team-mates as Formartine host them at North Lodge Park on Friday before the sides meet again at Bellslea a week later.

Campbell added: “My contract was up at the end of the season and it was a decision really to stick with Fraserburgh for the rest of my career or see what else is out there.

“It’s maybe a new challenge for me, we did just about everything at Fraserburgh, it was a great group of players to be part of.

“We won the Highland League last season as well as various cups over the years.

“It came to a point where I felt it was maybe time to try something new and to try to have success elsewhere.

“It was an extremely difficult decision because I’ve built some good relationships there, not just with players but behind the scenes as well.

Paul Campbell, centre, in action for Fraserburgh against his new club Formartine United

“It wasn’t an easy decision but for both parties I think it was the right time to move on.

“There’s guys at Fraserburgh like Ryan Cowie, Willie West, Scott Barbour, Jamie Beagrie, Paul Young, Bryan Hay, Paul Leask and others that I’ll really miss.

“I’d like to thank them for being absolutely brilliant with me during my time at Fraserburgh. It’s guys like them that made my decision to leave extremely difficult.

“It won’t be long until I see them again, it’s funny how football works out, hopefully they don’t kick me too hard.

“It was a pity we didn’t have a game on Saturday which might have given me the opportunity to say goodbye to the fans who have been great with me over the last seven years.

“To make my Formartine debut against Fraserburgh will be strange, but I’ll be looking to help Formartine get the victory.”

Anderson delighted to land striker

Formartine boss Stuart Anderson is thrilled with his new recruit.

He said: “We’re delighted to bring Paul to the club, his record speaks for itself.

“He was a player I always liked and he’ll add loads to us with the attributes he’s got.

“He’s still at a good age with lots of football left in him so when we knew we had a chance of getting him it made sense to try to make the move happen.

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is pleased to have signed Paul Campbell

“Paul is a player who has done really well in this league and I’m sure he’ll go on to do really well for us.

“It’s always good to bring in players who are proven at this level and his experience will be invaluable.

“Paul’s won just about everything there is to win at this level which can only help us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Paul Campbell has joined Formartine United from Fraserburgh
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Paul Campbell has joined Formartine United from Fraserburgh
Nairn County captain Fraser Dingwall agrees new deal
Paul Campbell has joined Formartine United from Fraserburgh
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Banks o' Dee v Brechin City; Lossiemouth v Forres…
Paul Campbell has joined Formartine United from Fraserburgh
Andy Kirk thrilled as leaders Brechin brush Banks o' Dee aside
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Wullie Marr
Highland League: Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie pleased with points return against Formartine
Paul Campbell has joined Formartine United from Fraserburgh
Highland League: Aaron Reid goal sees Turriff beat Inverurie 3-2; three reds in Lossiemouth…
Paul Campbell has joined Formartine United from Fraserburgh
Highland League: Fraserburgh come from 2-0 down to secure 2-2 draw against Formartine
Paul Campbell has joined Formartine United from Fraserburgh
Brechin beat Banks o' Dee to go four points clear at Highland League summit
Paul Campbell has joined Formartine United from Fraserburgh
Highland League: Keith v Huntly called off due to waterlogged pitch
Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee boss Jamie Watt looks for better defensive showing in Brechin rematch

Most Read

1
Paul Campbell has joined Formartine United from Fraserburgh
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Paul Campbell has joined Formartine United from Fraserburgh
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Paul Campbell has joined Formartine United from Fraserburgh
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Paul Campbell has joined Formartine United from Fraserburgh
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
Paul Campbell has joined Formartine United from Fraserburgh
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Paul Campbell has joined Formartine United from Fraserburgh
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Paul Campbell has joined Formartine United from Fraserburgh
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Paul Campbell has joined Formartine United from Fraserburgh
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Paul Campbell has joined Formartine United from Fraserburgh
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Paul Campbell has joined Formartine United from Fraserburgh
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Paul Campbell has joined Formartine United from Fraserburgh
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Paul Campbell has joined Formartine United from Fraserburgh
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Paul Campbell has joined Formartine United from Fraserburgh
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Paul Campbell has joined Formartine United from Fraserburgh
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Paul Campbell has joined Formartine United from Fraserburgh
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Paul Campbell has joined Formartine United from Fraserburgh
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well

Editor's Picks

Most Commented