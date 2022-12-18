Paul Campbell targeting success with new club Formartine United after trophy-laden spell at Fraserburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Campbell wants to help Formartine United win silverware after joining the club from Fraserburgh.

The striker has signed a three-and-a-half year contract with the Pitmedden side having netted 128 goals in 225 appearances during almost seven years with the Broch.

In his time at Bellslea, Campbell helped Fraserburgh win the Breedon Highland League last season as well as three Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cups and two Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shields.

Looking to the future the 29-year-old hopes to help his new club to success.

Campbell said: “I was looking for a bit of a fresh start and a new chapter. I had a sit down with Stuart Anderson and he spoke me through what the club is looking to do going forward.

“I was really impressed with what he had to say.

“Formartine have got experience in their squad and have had success as well.

“There are a lot of good players I’ll be joining up with and hopefully we can achieve some good things.

“We’ve already got the likes of Graeme Rodger, Stuart Smith, Julian Wade, Scott Lisle, Daniel Park, Mark Gallagher and others.

“There’s real quality there and I’m really looking forward to playing with those guys rather than against them.

“I’ve not really thought about things too far ahead.

“But looking at the squad we have at Formartine I think winning trophies is achievable and winning the league is something I would love to do again.

“So if that could happen in my time at Formartine I’d be absolutely delighted.”

Tough call to make move

Campbell says it was hard to make the decision to leave Fraserburgh.

However, he won’t have to wait long to see his old team-mates as Formartine host them at North Lodge Park on Friday before the sides meet again at Bellslea a week later.

Campbell added: “My contract was up at the end of the season and it was a decision really to stick with Fraserburgh for the rest of my career or see what else is out there.

“It’s maybe a new challenge for me, we did just about everything at Fraserburgh, it was a great group of players to be part of.

“We won the Highland League last season as well as various cups over the years.

“It came to a point where I felt it was maybe time to try something new and to try to have success elsewhere.

“It was an extremely difficult decision because I’ve built some good relationships there, not just with players but behind the scenes as well.

“It wasn’t an easy decision but for both parties I think it was the right time to move on.

“There’s guys at Fraserburgh like Ryan Cowie, Willie West, Scott Barbour, Jamie Beagrie, Paul Young, Bryan Hay, Paul Leask and others that I’ll really miss.

“I’d like to thank them for being absolutely brilliant with me during my time at Fraserburgh. It’s guys like them that made my decision to leave extremely difficult.

“It won’t be long until I see them again, it’s funny how football works out, hopefully they don’t kick me too hard.

“It was a pity we didn’t have a game on Saturday which might have given me the opportunity to say goodbye to the fans who have been great with me over the last seven years.

“To make my Formartine debut against Fraserburgh will be strange, but I’ll be looking to help Formartine get the victory.”

Anderson delighted to land striker

Formartine boss Stuart Anderson is thrilled with his new recruit.

He said: “We’re delighted to bring Paul to the club, his record speaks for itself.

“He was a player I always liked and he’ll add loads to us with the attributes he’s got.

“He’s still at a good age with lots of football left in him so when we knew we had a chance of getting him it made sense to try to make the move happen.

“Paul is a player who has done really well in this league and I’m sure he’ll go on to do really well for us.

“It’s always good to bring in players who are proven at this level and his experience will be invaluable.

“Paul’s won just about everything there is to win at this level which can only help us.”