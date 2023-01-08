Huntly boss Allan Hale thrilled with return to action after month in cold storage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Huntly boss Allan Hale thrilled with return to action after month in cold storage

By Callum Law
January 8, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 8, 2023, 5:17 pm
Huntly goalscorer Kyle Dalling, left, is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring their first against Turriff United
Huntly goalscorer Kyle Dalling, left, is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring their first against Turriff United

Allan Hale was delighted with Huntly’s return to action as they defeated Turriff United at Christie Park following more than a month on the sidelines.

The Black and Golds hadn’t played since December 3 due to postponements before Saturday’s 2-0 victory in the Breedon Highland League.

The result moves the Strathbogie side above United into 10th in the table.

Manager Hale said: “For us it was about getting through the game and getting three points.

“We’d had almost five weeks without a game and you’re always a little bit concerned coming back.

“But everything we asked for before the game in terms of intensity and our press we got.

“We started well and took control of the game with two goals, we missed chances to kill the game but we managed it well in the second half.

Huntly manager Allan Hale

“Turriff are a good team who were always going to come back at us so to get three points and a clean sheet against a team as good as them is something we’ve got to be pleased with.”

Huntly finished 10th last season and Hale hopes they can reach the top half this term.

He added: “The objective is to break into it (the top half) this season.

“The first objective is to try to beat our points total from last season and hopefully that will be enough to take us there.

“But there are no easy games in this league, they’re all tough.”

Fast start

Two goals in the first seven minutes gave Huntly control of the contest.

The first came in the fifth minute. The Black and Golds forced three corners in succession and from the third Callum Lamb’s inswinging delivery from the left was headed home by Kyle Dalling from six yards.

Two minutes later another Lamb corner – this time from the right – found Michael Clark at the back post and he prodded the ball into the net.

Andy Hunter headed over from another Lamb corner and then the on-loan Dundee midfielder had an effort blocked by James Chalmers following a rapid break from Callum Murray.

Hunter tested Turra goalkeeper David Dey with a 30-yard free-kick on 33 minutes before Angus Grant lobbed over after an excellent one-two with Ross Still.

The visitors didn’t test home goalkeeper Fraser Hobday in the first period and were reduced to 10 men on the stroke of half-time.

Callum Murray, right, of Huntly tries to get away from Turriff’s Owen Kinsella

Max Foster was shown a red card by referee Alan Proctor for a sliding challenge on James Connelly, although Foster got a touch on the ball the officials weren’t impressed with the lunging nature of the challenge.

Just before the hour mark Hunter had three chances to net Huntly’s third.

First he had a strike from 14 yards blocked by Dey, before heading a Lamb cross over from close range and his third effort was a shot from 18 yards that clipped the top of crossbar.

Turriff to their credit battled until the end and had a flurry of late chances.

Owen Kinsella almost caught out Hobday with a cross-cum-shot, Reece McKeown curled a free-kick into the custodian’s hands and Callan Gray hit the left post from three yards from Kinsella’s right-wing cross.

Early stages cost United

Turriff manager Dean Donaldson said: “I’m disappointed with the first 20 minutes and how we started the game.

“It was like we thought we could just show up to Huntly and stroll about for the first 20 minutes.

“That’s what we did and Huntly got two goals from set pieces.

“I look forward to watching it back because we didn’t match our runners or defend collectively as we should have and they’re disappointing goals to lose.

“It’s an uphill battle after losing those goals. Against Inverurie last week we didn’t start well and lost the first goal.

Turriff manager Dean Donaldson

“But like that game we got a reaction after the first 20 minutes, I felt we were the better side and played some good football.

“But we didn’t have the final ball, we seemed to play a pass too many at times.

“With the red card the referee has one chance to look at it and if he feels it’s reckless or dangerous that’s his decision.

“I didn’t feel it was a red card but I was a fair bit away from it so I’d need to look back at it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Huntly goalscorer Kyle Dalling, left, is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring their first against Turriff United
Inverurie part company with Hastings after 4-2 loss to Clach; Brechin City edge Rothes…
Huntly goalscorer Kyle Dalling, left, is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring their first against Turriff United
Fraserburgh come from behind to pip Deveronvale; Formartine hit five without reply
Huntly goalscorer Kyle Dalling, left, is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring their first against Turriff United
Ross Tokely with stunning strike to help Nairn defeat Dee; Buckie shut out Wick
Huntly goalscorer Kyle Dalling, left, is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring their first against Turriff United
Forres Mechanics cruise to victory against Strathspey Thistle; Brora Rangers impress against Keith
Huntly goalscorer Kyle Dalling, left, is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring their first against Turriff United
Inverurie Locos part company with Richard Hastings
Huntly goalscorer Kyle Dalling, left, is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring their first against Turriff United
Early double helps Huntly to Highland League victory against Turriff
Huntly goalscorer Kyle Dalling, left, is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring their first against Turriff United
Ally MacDonald hails departed Brora Rangers boss Craig Campbell ahead of Keith clash
Huntly goalscorer Kyle Dalling, left, is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring their first against Turriff United
Brian Ritchie looking to put Strathspey Thistle on a positive footing for 2023
Huntly goalscorer Kyle Dalling, left, is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring their first against Turriff United
Allan Hale hopes Huntly won't be caught out after cold snap
Huntly goalscorer Kyle Dalling, left, is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring their first against Turriff United
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Lewis Munro returns to Nairn County on loan

Most Read

1
Huntly goalscorer Kyle Dalling, left, is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring their first against Turriff United
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
2
Huntly goalscorer Kyle Dalling, left, is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring their first against Turriff United
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…
3
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Offshore electrician crashed car after early-morning pub trip
4
Huntly goalscorer Kyle Dalling, left, is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring their first against Turriff United
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophie, Tommy and Ruby are looking for new homes – can you…
5
Huntly goalscorer Kyle Dalling, left, is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring their first against Turriff United
Highland market ‘grows arms and legs’ despite rising cost of living as people value…
6
Huntly goalscorer Kyle Dalling, left, is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring their first against Turriff United
Inverurie business raises £176,000 for charity in anniversary year
7
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Ambulance waiting times: The best and worst in Grampian and the Highlands
8
CalMac ferry sailing across the sea
Multiple CalMac ferry journeys cancelled and A866 on Isle of Lewis closed as strong…

More from Press and Journal

Huntly goalscorer Kyle Dalling, left, is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring their first against Turriff United
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
Huntly goalscorer Kyle Dalling, left, is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring their first against Turriff United
Weekend court roll – a violent beautician and a curry conman
Huntly goalscorer Kyle Dalling, left, is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring their first against Turriff United
Neighbour threatened to smash car with viking axe in row over parking
Huntly goalscorer Kyle Dalling, left, is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring their first against Turriff United
Top two in North Caledonian League lose derbies as action resumes in style
Huntly goalscorer Kyle Dalling, left, is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring their first against Turriff United
Scottish success at J36 pedigree sheep sales
Huntly goalscorer Kyle Dalling, left, is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring their first against Turriff United
Pensioner who smashed woman's windows with hammer had gone to the wrong address
Huntly goalscorer Kyle Dalling, left, is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring their first against Turriff United
Strictly's Brendan Cole thanks Aberdeen for being 'amazing' and supporting local theatre
Huntly goalscorer Kyle Dalling, left, is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring their first against Turriff United
Tennis: Bruce Strachan and Sorcha Caves triumph at North East Indoor Championships
Mould and toddler who died because of inhaling it at their flat in Rochdale
Almost 2,000 mould inspections carried out in Aberdeen as figures surge by 12%
Huntly goalscorer Kyle Dalling, left, is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring their first against Turriff United
Former Scotland and British and Irish Lions full-back Ken Scotland dies aged 86

Editor's Picks

Most Commented