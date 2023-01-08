Inverurie part company with Hastings after 4-2 loss to Clach; Brechin City edge Rothes to remain a point clear at the top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverurie part company with Hastings after 4-2 loss to Clach; Brechin City edge Rothes to remain a point clear at the top

By Reporter
January 8, 2023, 5:30 pm
Richard Hastings' last game in charge of Inverurie Locos was Saturday's 4-2 loss at home to Clachnacuddin
Inverurie Locos parted company with manager Richard Hastings following Saturday’s 4-2 Breedon Highland League defeat to Clachnacuddin at Harlaw Park.

Hastings took charge of the Railwaymen in August 2021. The Garioch side finished seventh last season and are currently sitting sixth and have also reached the semi-final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

But losses to the Lilywhites and Turriff United have resulted in Hastings leaving Inverurie.

A Locos statement read: “Inverurie Loco Works Football Club can confirm, with regret, that manager Richard Hastings has left Harlaw Park.

“The ex-Canadian internationalist was in charge of the Railwaymen for 62 matches, with his first match being against Fraserburgh in August 2021.

“Richie always conducted himself with the utmost professionalism and departs Harlaw Park with the warmest of thanks for his efforts.

“Everyone at the football club wishes Richie all the very best for the future.

“Applications for the position of team manager are now invited, to inverurielocoworksfc@highlandleague.com”

Speaking after Saturday’s loss to Clach, but prior to his departure, Hastings said: “You’re left scratching your head as to how you can be behind at the break after being camped in the opposition half.

“Not taking your chances, you leave yourself open.

“It was the whole team at fault not just the back four. It’s massively frustrating and we need to get better.”

Connor Bunce was the hero for the visitors netting a hat-trick.

Clach took the lead after nine minutes. Following good work by Lewis Mackenzie, Thomas Reid deflected the ball past his goalkeeper Andy Reid.

On 51 minutes, the lead was doubled. A well weighted ball sent Bunce through, he rounded Reid before rolling into the empty net.

In the 69th minute Bunce was allowed too much space in the box and he took advantage by volleying low into the corner.

Two well taken goals by Robert Ward in the space of ten minutes brought Locos into the game, but again slack defending proved costly as Bunce grabbed his third to seal the win.

Lilywhites boss Jordan MacDonald said: “I think we deserved the win – we were by far the better team.

“We dealt with what Inverurie do best, they are very direct.

“We are the complete opposite, we like to get the ball down and our goals came from that.

“The players were asked to respond to Tuesday (defeat to Nairn County), we showed composure, but also lacked composure in gifting them two goals.

“Connor Bunce took his goals well.  I had a go at him and James Anderson at half time saying I wanted more from them.”

  • Rothes 0-1 Brechin City

Brechin City maintained their one point lead at the top of the Breedon Highland League table with a hard-earned win against a resolute Rothes outfit who hadn’t played for five weeks.

Botti Biabi netted the winning goal in the 80th minute to give Brechin a crucial win.

City manager Andy Kirk said: “I thought that Botti started the game well.

“He fell out of it a wee bit later in the first half and after he got himself booked and after that they were doing their best to claim everything against him in a bid to get him sent off.

“But he kept his discipline and he got his reward against a Rothes side with a lot of big players who are well-organised, and they defend well.

“Overall, this is a huge three points for us and we’re equally delighted to have kept a clean sheet.”

In the third minute, Rothes keeper Iain Mackenzie brought off a brilliant save to turn away a superb 20-yarder from Biabi.

Botti Biabi, right, scored Brechin’s winner against Rothes

Shortly after Grady McGrath should have done better than shoot straight at Mackenzie from 10 yards, before Anthony McDonald fired over from 20 yards out.

At the other end, only a diving block by Brechin goalie Lenny Wilson stopped Gary Kerr from firing the Speysiders ahead in the 36th minute.

With quarter of an hour to go, Brechin’s leading scorer Grady McGrath fired a free-kick wide of the target.

In the 80th minute, Biabi fired the ball under the diving Mackenzie from 12 yards with the Rothes defence claiming an offside decision.

With seven minutes to go, Brechin goalkeeper Wilson spilled an Ally Mackenzie cross, but there were no takers.

Rothes substitute Matheus Machado then forced Wilson into a fine near post block as Brechin held on for the win.

Disappointed Rothes manager Ross Jack said: “I thought we were excellent in the second half especially, although we did look a wee bit ring-rusty early on having not played a game for five weeks.

“I keep saying that Brechin are the champions-elect and I stand by that as they are a good team and they’re up there at the top of the table on merit.

“I was disappointed with the final result as I felt we had two great opportunities before they scored.

“Their winning goal, from where I was standing my angle, looked to be an extremely tight decision and for me it looked offside.”

