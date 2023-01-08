Inverurie Locos part company with Richard Hastings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Inverurie Locos part company with Richard Hastings

By Callum Law
January 8, 2023, 4:05 pm
Richard Hastings has left Inverurie Locos
Richard Hastings has left Inverurie Locos

Inverurie Locos have parted company with manager Richard Hastings after 17 months in charge.

The Railwaymen are sitting sixth in the Breedon Highland League table but have lost their last two matches against Turriff United on December 30 and Clachnacuddin on Saturday.

Hastings succeeded Andy Low in the Harlaw Park hotseat in August 2021 and led them to a seventh-placed finish in the league last term.

This season they have reached the semi-final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup, with the draw for the last four to be made later this month.

In a statement Inverurie said: “Inverurie Loco Works Football Club can confirm, with regret, that manager Richard Hastings has left Harlaw Park.

“The ex-Canadian internationalist was in charge of the Railwaymen for sixty two matches, with his first match being against Fraserburgh in August 2021.

“Richie always conducted himself with the utmost professionalism and departs Harlaw Park with the warmest of thanks for his efforts. Everyone at the Football Club wishes Richie all the very best for the future.

Applications for the position of Team Manager are now invited, to inverurielocoworksfc@highlandleague.com”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Richard Hastings has left Inverurie Locos
Inverurie part company with Hastings after 4-2 loss to Clach; Brechin City edge Rothes…
Richard Hastings has left Inverurie Locos
Fraserburgh come from behind to pip Deveronvale; Formartine hit five without reply
Richard Hastings has left Inverurie Locos
Ross Tokely with stunning strike to help Nairn defeat Dee; Buckie shut out Wick
Richard Hastings has left Inverurie Locos
Forres Mechanics cruise to victory against Strathspey Thistle; Brora Rangers impress against Keith
Richard Hastings has left Inverurie Locos
Huntly boss Allan Hale thrilled with return to action after month in cold storage
Richard Hastings has left Inverurie Locos
Early double helps Huntly to Highland League victory against Turriff
Richard Hastings has left Inverurie Locos
Ally MacDonald hails departed Brora Rangers boss Craig Campbell ahead of Keith clash
Richard Hastings has left Inverurie Locos
Brian Ritchie looking to put Strathspey Thistle on a positive footing for 2023
Richard Hastings has left Inverurie Locos
Allan Hale hopes Huntly won't be caught out after cold snap
Richard Hastings has left Inverurie Locos
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Lewis Munro returns to Nairn County on loan

Most Read

1
Richard Hastings has left Inverurie Locos
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
2
Richard Hastings has left Inverurie Locos
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…
3
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Offshore electrician crashed car after early-morning pub trip
4
Richard Hastings has left Inverurie Locos
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophie, Tommy and Ruby are looking for new homes – can you…
5
Richard Hastings has left Inverurie Locos
Highland market ‘grows arms and legs’ despite rising cost of living as people value…
6
Richard Hastings has left Inverurie Locos
Inverurie business raises £176,000 for charity in anniversary year
7
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Ambulance waiting times: The best and worst in Grampian and the Highlands
8
CalMac ferry sailing across the sea
Multiple CalMac ferry journeys cancelled and A866 on Isle of Lewis closed as strong…

More from Press and Journal

Richard Hastings has left Inverurie Locos
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
Richard Hastings has left Inverurie Locos
Weekend court roll – a violent beautician and a curry conman
Richard Hastings has left Inverurie Locos
Neighbour threatened to smash car with viking axe in row over parking
Richard Hastings has left Inverurie Locos
Top two in North Caledonian League lose derbies as action resumes in style
Richard Hastings has left Inverurie Locos
Scottish success at J36 pedigree sheep sales
Richard Hastings has left Inverurie Locos
Pensioner who smashed woman's windows with hammer had gone to the wrong address
Richard Hastings has left Inverurie Locos
Strictly's Brendan Cole thanks Aberdeen for being 'amazing' and supporting local theatre
Richard Hastings has left Inverurie Locos
Tennis: Bruce Strachan and Sorcha Caves triumph at North East Indoor Championships
Mould and toddler who died because of inhaling it at their flat in Rochdale
Almost 2,000 mould inspections carried out in Aberdeen as figures surge by 12%
Richard Hastings has left Inverurie Locos
Former Scotland and British and Irish Lions full-back Ken Scotland dies aged 86

Editor's Picks

Most Commented