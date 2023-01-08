Inverurie Locos part company with Richard Hastings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverurie Locos have parted company with manager Richard Hastings after 17 months in charge.

The Railwaymen are sitting sixth in the Breedon Highland League table but have lost their last two matches against Turriff United on December 30 and Clachnacuddin on Saturday.

Hastings succeeded Andy Low in the Harlaw Park hotseat in August 2021 and led them to a seventh-placed finish in the league last term.

This season they have reached the semi-final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup, with the draw for the last four to be made later this month.

In a statement Inverurie said: “Inverurie Loco Works Football Club can confirm, with regret, that manager Richard Hastings has left Harlaw Park.

“The ex-Canadian internationalist was in charge of the Railwaymen for sixty two matches, with his first match being against Fraserburgh in August 2021.

“Richie always conducted himself with the utmost professionalism and departs Harlaw Park with the warmest of thanks for his efforts. Everyone at the Football Club wishes Richie all the very best for the future.

Applications for the position of Team Manager are now invited, to inverurielocoworksfc@highlandleague.com”