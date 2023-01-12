Banks o’ Dee appoint director of football as manager hunt continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Banks o’ Dee appoint director of football as manager hunt continues

By Callum Law
January 12, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 12, 2023, 1:26 pm
Banks o' Dee president Brian Winton has announced changes to the structure of the club


Banks o’ Dee have appointed a director of football while their search for a new manager continues.

Former Banchory St Ternan boss Paul Bain joins the Spain Park club as director of football.

Dee dismissed manager Jamie Watt and assistant Roy McBain on Monday and club president Brian Winton says they will take their time to select their replacements.

He said: “Paul is becoming director of football and will be working between the first-team and our team in the Juniors to ensure we manage that interface effectively.

“He will also be tasked with identifying new talent for both teams and dealing with contracts.

“He’s got a legal and contracts background so he’s going to take over a lot of the work in that area.

“I’m involved in everything from SFA licensing to player contracts. We’re not like some clubs because we’ve got 17 youth teams, a team in the Juniors and the first-team in the Highland League so there’s an awful lot to be looked at.

“We’ve got players in the Under-15s and 16s we think could go on to the first-team, but we need somebody to manage that.

“So it’s got to the stage where we needed to look at adjusting the structure.

“We’re trying to bring everything together and build something that’s sustainable in the long term.

“When it comes to a new manager we’re not going to rush into anything.

“We’re going to evaluate what we’re looking to fit into the new structure we’ve put in place at the club.”

Josh Winton, Paul Lawson and Aggie Gray are set to be interim charge for Saturday’s game against Turriff United. Those interested in becoming Dee manager should apply to admin@banksodeefc.co.uk

Christie becomes ambassador

Meanwhile, vice-president Gordon Christie is to become Dee’s first club ambassador.

Winton added: “Gordon is going to become our first club ambassador.

“We feel it’s recognition of the long service and hard work Gordon has given to Banks o’ Dee and I’d like him to enjoy the latter years in this role.

“He deserves the recognition because Gordon has been with Banks o’ Dee for more than 50 years as a player, manager, president and various other roles.

“We’ve never had a club ambassador before but we feel it’s fitting Gordon takes on the role.”

Gordon Christie, left, with Brian Winton

Meanwhile, Banks o’ Dee have also received planning permission for a new stand behind the goal at the south end of Spain Park.

The Aberdeen outfit hope to complete the work to install the 100-seat structure during the summer.

Winton said: “We’ve recognised this season, particularly when we’ve had hospitality, that we’re a wee bit short of seating.

“So we’ve got the planning permission through and we’ll be ready to go, it’ll give us 100 seats at the south end of the ground.

“At the moment if we’ve got full hospitality we don’t have a lot of seats in the stand.”

