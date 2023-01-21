Buckie Thistle on their guard ahead of Inverurie Locos clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle’s Sam Pugh is wary of a potentially rejuvenated Inverurie Locos side when the teams meet at Victoria Park this afternoon.

The Jags are top of the Breedon Highland League and midfielder Pugh is keen to stay there.

But the 25-year-old knows it will a tricky 90 minutes in today’s 2pm kick-off against Inverurie, who appointed Andy Low as their new manager on Thursday.

Pugh said: “Inverurie have got a new manager and you usually expect a performance and a bounce back because of that.

“Their squad is still good, some of their results have maybe been below-par, but we’re expecting a tough match.

“Brechin and Brora are right up there as well and we know how tough it will be to keep pace.

“But we seem to be doing that at the moment and hopefully we can keep that going.”

Meanwhile, Low is looking forward to starting his second spell as Locos manager against the club he served as both a player and a coach.

He will be pitting his wits against friends in Buckie manager Graeme Stewart and assistant Lewis MacKinnon.

Low added: “The first two games it’s welcome back really – Buckie away and Fraserburgh at home – it doesn’t get much tougher than that.

“I’ve also got massive respect for Graeme Stewart and the team that Buckie are but we’ve got to be brave and have belief in what we can do and hopefully that gets us the three points.

“Graeme and Lewis are two guys I have huge respect for both in terms of management and as friends.

“It will be an interesting one, the friendships will be put aside for 90 minutes and the competitive side will come out.”