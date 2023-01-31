Jamie Watt back in football as Inverurie assistant manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverurie Locos have appointed Jamie Watt as assistant manager to boss Andy Low.

Watt was sacked as Banks o’ Dee manager earlier this month despite having guided them to the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup, Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield, promotion to the Breedon Highland League, a host of Junior honours and the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

But he has made a swift return to the Highland League by becoming Low’s number two at Harlaw Park.

Locos last night announced Richard Davidson’s departure as assistant manager and have moved swiftly to bring in a replacement.

Watt played for the Garioch side during the 2006-07 season and also appeared as a player for Deveronvale and Cove Rangers in the Highland League.

Low said: “I am delighted to add Jamie to the management team as my assistant manager and I am really enthusiastic with what he will bring going forward.

“Jamie is someone that needs no introduction and he will bring experience and knowledge that will be invaluable.

“Phoning Jamie was a bold move but once you know the person and the coach that he is, I always felt it was something that could be done.

“He deserves to be involved in football and I’m excited to what he can offer to the current group going forward.”