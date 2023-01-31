Matheus Machado says Rothes ‘gave him back joy for football’ as Brazilian attacker steps up to League One Montrose

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Attacker Matheus Machado has left Rothes to join League One Montrose on deadline day.

The 21-year-old Brazilian – a former Caley Thistle youngster – has made the switch to Links Park after some impressive showings for the Highland League Speysiders, who he joined in August.

Machado, who has also previously turned out for Portugal’s Rio Ave and Elgin City, moves on from Mackessack Park for an undisclosed fee, having scored five goals in 18 outings for Ross Jack’s side.

He has penned an 18-month deal with Montrose, and said: “I’m truly delighted to join Montrose FC. It means a lot to me.

“The half-season at Rothes gave me back the joy and excitement of playing football, which I will always be grateful for, and I knew if I kept working hard, new doors could open for me.

“Now at Montrose, I want to thank the gaffer and the whole staff for the opportunity of joining the squad. It’s a fantastic environment and the group is great. I can’t wait to get going.”

Matheus Machado has completed a transfer to @MontroseFC Good luck Matheus! 🍊🟠⚫️ #MonTheSpeysiders pic.twitter.com/3MtuK032fL — Rothes FC (@RothesFC) January 31, 2023

Gable Endies boss Stewart Petrie said: “We are delighted to have agreed terms with both Rothes and Matheus allowing us to get the deal over the line just before the window closed.

“He is a young, talented and very determined individual.

“Matheus has been training with us for a few weeks now and has been very impressive.

“He joins us at a crucial stage of the season and will strengthen our attacking options in wide areas and is also exactly the right type of character we want at our football club.

“I would like to thank Ross Jack and everyone at Rothes who helped make this transfer happen so quickly.”