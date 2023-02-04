Aidan Sopel in line for debut as Rothes face Banks o’ Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Aidan Sopel in line for debut as Rothes face Banks o’ Dee

By Callum Law
February 4, 2023, 6:00 am
Aidan Sopel, pictured playing for Elgin City, could make his Rothes debut against Banks o' Dee
Rothes could hand a debut to Aidan Sopel when they face Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park this afternoon.

The 23-year-old winger has joined the Speysiders on loan from Elgin City for the rest of the season.

Rothes manager Ross Jack said: “Although he’s still a young player, Aidan has a lot of experience for his age.

“He’s been young player of the year at Elgin and has done well there. He’ll offer a lot to our team.

“With the players that have left the club, we were a bit short in wide areas and Aidan can play right or left or even through the middle.

“I’m delighted he’s joined us and I’m sure he’ll do well for us.”

Rothes lost winger Matheus Machado to Montrose earlier this week.

Jack added: “We make the promise to players, if opportunities are there at a higher level, we won’t stand in their way. We offer them a platform to show their talent.

“Both Matheus and Jack Brown last season have done that and have moved to League One.

“The chairman and committee are an honest bunch who want the best for Rothes, but they also want the best for the players.”

Meanwhile, Banks o’ Dee are looking to continue their impressive co-record.

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Josh Winton, right, is looking forward to facing Rothes.

The Aberdeen outfit have only lost twice in 12 league games at Spain Park this term and have won their last two outings, scoring eight goals and conceding none.

Co-manager Josh Winton said: “Results and goals build momentum and we’re looking to try to keep that going.

“But we know Rothes won’t make it easy for us.

“When we play teams like Rothes, we’re always looking to give a good account of ourselves and this will be a good test.”

