Aidan Sopel in line for debut as Rothes face Banks o’ Dee

Rothes could hand a debut to Aidan Sopel when they face Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park this afternoon.

The 23-year-old winger has joined the Speysiders on loan from Elgin City for the rest of the season.

Rothes manager Ross Jack said: “Although he’s still a young player, Aidan has a lot of experience for his age.

“He’s been young player of the year at Elgin and has done well there. He’ll offer a lot to our team.

“With the players that have left the club, we were a bit short in wide areas and Aidan can play right or left or even through the middle.

“I’m delighted he’s joined us and I’m sure he’ll do well for us.”

Rothes lost winger Matheus Machado to Montrose earlier this week.

Jack added: “We make the promise to players, if opportunities are there at a higher level, we won’t stand in their way. We offer them a platform to show their talent.

“Both Matheus and Jack Brown last season have done that and have moved to League One.

“The chairman and committee are an honest bunch who want the best for Rothes, but they also want the best for the players.”

Meanwhile, Banks o’ Dee are looking to continue their impressive co-record.

The Aberdeen outfit have only lost twice in 12 league games at Spain Park this term and have won their last two outings, scoring eight goals and conceding none.

Co-manager Josh Winton said: “Results and goals build momentum and we’re looking to try to keep that going.

“But we know Rothes won’t make it easy for us.

“When we play teams like Rothes, we’re always looking to give a good account of ourselves and this will be a good test.”