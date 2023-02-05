Brechin too strong for Wick; Keith and Vale share the spoils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brechin too strong for Wick; Keith and Vale share the spoils

By Reporter
February 5, 2023, 5:00 pm
Brechin City captain Jamie Bain. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Leaders Brechin City remain unbeaten in the Breedon Highland League after a 3-0 victory over Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park.

The opening exchanges were evenly balanced but City got their noses in front in the 22nd minute when skipper Jamie Bain fired home a shot from the edge of the box.

The Scorries kept battling hard for the remainder of the half but they were dealt a body-blow four minutes into the second-half when Joe Anderson received a second yellow card for a foul on Kieran Inglis.

Down to ten men, Wick were still very much in the game but a second goal for Brechin in the 71st minute when Ross Allan turned a close-range Grady McGrath shot into his own net left them an impossible task.

Their hopes were completely extinguished a couple of minutes later when Jack Henry was shown a straight red card for a stamp on City defender Aubrel Koutsimouka.

City were in total control thereafter and the points were wrapped up eight minutes from time when Jamie Bain converted from the penalty-spot after Jordan Northcott had been brought down in the box by Ryan Campbell.

Brechin manager Andy Kirk said: “The conditions today were poor, the pitch was really bobbly and heavy and cut up quite badly and we also had a strong wind to contend with.

“But sometimes although you may want to play a certain way conditions dictate how you approach things so I was really pleased the way the boys adapted.

“Today was all about attitude and working hard, things that don’t require too much skill but I was impressed with the way the team performed.

“They are an honest and hard-working group, they never give up and they try their best in every game.

“Sometimes things work for you and sometimes they don’t but the team’s attitude and commitment was excellent.”

Scorries player-boss Gary Manson said: “Apart from the two moments of madness I thought that the lads competed well against a team who haven’t been beaten this season.

“Even when we went down to ten men early in the second half we were still pressing in search of the equaliser but unfortunately losing Joe and then Jack meant that it was backs to the wall and an uphill struggle from then on.

“However, on the plus side there was most definitely a vast improvement following the defeat from Banks o’ Dee in our last match where we stood off our opponents and watched them play.

“I was looking for a good response following that performance so I asked the players to get into Brechin’s faces and make things difficult for them and I thought we did that side of the game really well.

“We harried them and didn’t allow them any time on the ball in the final third so that aspect of our play was really pleasing.

“I was really proud the way the players dug in and made things difficult even when we went down to ten men.”

Keith 1-1 Deveronvale

Both sets of fans must have thought they were in for an afternoon of goals when the net was bulged twice in the opening eight minutes.

Hosts Keith scored inside a minute before visitors Deveronvale equalised seven minutes later.

Keith manager Craig Ewen.

However, in what was the 154th Highland League encounter between the teams stretching back to 1938, neither side could find the back of the net again in a tussle which ended up with the spoils being shared.

Keith manager Craig Ewen said: “A draw was probably right over the piece.

“We had a great start with a super move ending in Liam Duncan’s goal, but then conditions became really difficult with the wind blowing down the pitch with the rain, and it began to cut up.

“From our goal, our performance level in the first half went downhill.

“Vale possibly deserved to lead by a goal or so at half-time, but then in the second half into the wind we rolled our sleeves up and worked hard.

“On another day we might have won. Nathan (McKeown) had a chance cleared off the line and the referee also admitted to a mistake when Matty Tough came through from deep and offside was given.

“I don’t think either team deserved to lose. It’s another point on the board for us.”

The Maroons got the perfect start inside a minute when Liam Duncan nipped in to clip the ball home from eight yards.

The Banffers levelled seven minutes later with Olek Dlugosz slotting into the corner of the net from the edge of the box.

In the second half, with the wind and rain making life very difficult for both sets of players, Keith substitute Nathan McKeown saw his goalbound effort cleared off the line with ten minutes remaining.

Vale assistant manager Grant Noble said: “Both teams will probably think it was two points lost, but a draw was just about right.

“Both teams played better against the wind and despite losing the early goal we reacted quite well and got on top.

“Keith were then on top in the second half but we have had a tough run of fixtures and the draw stops the rot.”

 

