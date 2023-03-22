Banks o’ Dee’s Neil Gauld says weekend wonder-goal might be his best ever, ahead of midweek visit to Formartine United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Neil Gauld reckons his 359th senior goal could be his best ever.

The 35-year-old Highland League legend scored a wonder-goal to open the scoring for Banks o’ Dee in the second half at Fraserburgh on Saturday, with the Aberdeen side going on to record an impressive 3-0 victory.

Normally one of the division’s most prolific poachers, Gauld took possession of the ball in his own half and beat three Broch players in a mazy run before slotting beyond home keeper Joe Barbour from the 18-yard line.

‘I was more surprised than anybody else’

He said: “I don’t think I’ve scored that kind of goal even when I was 21 and quick – I was more surprised than anybody else!

“But I was delighted with it, especially against a good team to put us 1-0 up.

“I nicked it away and knew there was nobody in front of me. I was running and, 40 yards out, I’m thinking: ‘I’m not going to get there’, so I was actually going to shoot.

“But I just kind of kept going and when I pulled back to get past (Broch full-back) Ross Aitken, it opened up for a shot.”

Asked whether he thinks he might have a shout at goal of the season for the effort, Gauld added: “Well, if I don’t win goal of the season for that, I don’t think I’ll win it any other time!

“I think it’s my only shot at it.”

Dee are gearing up for the Highland League Cup final in early April, and visit Formartine United in the league on Wednesday night, with Gauld – now on 14 goals in all competitions for the campaign – looking to make amends for a 3-2 Spain Park defeat to United on February 18.

He said: “We didn’t play well against them the first time, and they battered us in the second half.

“We’ll be looking for a better account of ourselves this time.

“I was at Stuart Smith’s testimonial dinner, so I was speaking to most of the Formartine players at it, and I played for them as well, so know most of the people at the club.

“I’ll be hoping to get one over them for a change.

“Everyone will be wanting to play and do well, to try to get a start in the cup final, so the fight for places will be pretty intense over the next couple of weeks.”

Formartine’s Smith: Plenty of good attackers on both sides

Formartine’s Smith revealed ex-team-mate Gauld was “telling me all about his goal on Saturday” at the former’s testimonial bash at Aberdeen’s Douglas Hotel.

The 33-year-old full-back knows the attacking talent at both United and Dee’s disposal could make for an enthralling clash at North Lodge Park this evening.

He said: “There are plenty good attackers on both sides, so the defences will need to be at the top of their game, that’s for sure.

“Gauldy certainly knows where the net is, but they’ve got the likes of (Michael) Philipson, (Magnus) Watson – a lot of very good players in their side.

“It’ll be a tough one for sure.”

Formartine’s own forwards, including Julian Wade and Paul Campbell, have been flying of late, as Stuart Anderson’s United have become the form team in the division.

Smith added: “Julian’s a good goalscorer, but he gives you a lot more on top of his goals with hard work and not giving defenders a minute’s piece.

“PC, since he’s come in from the Broch, what a finisher he is – he’s been lethal.

“Our fixtures we’ve got left – we’ve got Banks o’ Dee, Buckie and Brora – so it’s a gauge of how far we’ve come, and really a look ahead to next season.

“We want to finish as high as we can, and it’s the game against the top teams where you find out how you’re shaping up.”

Team news from around the Highland League – including serious injury to Wick’s Jack Henry

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Wick Academy host Strathspey Thistle and Turriff United welcome Rothes.

Wick will be without Jack Halliday, Sean Campbell, David Allan and Alan Farquhar, as well as Jack Henry – who suffered at double leg break in Saturday’s 6-0 defeat to Formartine, undergoing surgery on Sunday afternoon.

Strathspey – who have named former Rangers goalkeeper Mike Rae as boss Robert MacCormack’s new assistant manager – will welcome back Mikey Grimes and Liam McDade, but James McShane is rated doubtful.

Dylan Stuart and Max Foster return to the Turriff squad, although Dean Donaldson is still without Andy Watt and Rory Brown due to long-term injuries.

Rothes boss Ross Jack hopes to have Bruce Milne and Ben Williamson back after they missed Saturday’s draw at Buckie, but Gary Kerr and Liam Shewan are out. The Speysiders’ weekend goal hero Aidan Wilson is a doubt due to an ankle knock.