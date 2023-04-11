Committed Michael Clark aiming for Huntly silver lining after signing new deal

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Michael Clark would love to lead Huntly to silverware after extending his contract.

The Christie Park captain has penned a new deal which runs until the summer of 2027.

Defender Clark made his debut for the Black and Golds in 2011 and has spent the majority of his career with the Strathbogie club, in between spells with Formartine United, Deveronvale, Junior club Islavale and amateur team Insch.

Looking to the future, the 28-year-old would like to help Huntly to their first trophy since 2008.

Clark said: “There’s been a lot of progress again this season on and off the park.

“Wherever we finish, I think it will be a good stepping stone to try to push on again next season.

“I think 28 to 34 are probably the peak years for centre-halves, so personally I want to push on.

“For the club I think we should be looking to win silverware, which would most likely be in a cup competition.

“Then in the league we would like to try to keep climbing up the table and improving our points total year on year and see where we can go.

“It’s my hometown club and I’d really like to win something – whether it’s possible or not we’ll find out, but that’s definitely the goal.”

Spirit of youngsters is a positive sign to Clark

Clark believes Huntly can continue to improve and reckons the spirit among the younger players in Allan Hale’s squad could be a key component.

He added: “Some of older boys like myself, Alex Thoirs, Zander Jack and Colin Charlesworth have spoken about it and we’ve got a young team and they get on so well.

“There’s no need with the older boys to interfere because the young lads have such a great team spirit and that’s a positive sign you want to see for a team that can go on and do well in the future.”