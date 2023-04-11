Committed Michael Clark aiming for Huntly silver lining after signing new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Committed Michael Clark aiming for Huntly silver lining after signing new deal

The defender will be staying at Christie Park until the summer of 2027.

By Callum Law
Michael Clark, right, has extended his stay with Huntly
Michael Clark would love to lead Huntly to silverware after extending his contract.

The Christie Park captain has penned a new deal which runs until the summer of 2027.

Defender Clark made his debut for the Black and Golds in 2011 and has spent the majority of his career with the Strathbogie club, in between spells with Formartine United, Deveronvale, Junior club Islavale and amateur team Insch.

Looking to the future, the 28-year-old would like to help Huntly to their first trophy since 2008.

Clark said: “There’s been a lot of progress again this season on and off the park.

Wherever we finish, I think it will be a good stepping stone to try to push on again next season.

“I think 28 to 34 are probably the peak years for centre-halves, so personally I want to push on.

“For the club I think we should be looking to win silverware, which would most likely be in a cup competition.

“Then in the league we would like to try to keep climbing up the table and improving our points total year on year and see where we can go.

“It’s my hometown club and I’d really like to win something – whether it’s possible or not we’ll find out, but that’s definitely the goal.”

Spirit of youngsters is a positive sign to Clark

Clark believes Huntly can continue to improve and reckons the spirit among the younger players in Allan Hale’s squad could be a key component.

He added: “Some of older boys like myself, Alex Thoirs, Zander Jack and Colin Charlesworth have spoken about it and we’ve got a young team and they get on so well.

“There’s no need with the older boys to interfere because the young lads have such a great team spirit and that’s a positive sign you want to see for a team that can go on and do well in the future.”

