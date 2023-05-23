Highland League Watch: Highland League Weekly goal of the season – vote for the one you think is best! We filmed 270 goals as part of our Breedon Highland League video coverage during the 2022/23 campaign, and want you to choose the best one from our 11-goal shortlist. By Ryan Cryle May 23 2023, 1.58pm Share Watch: Highland League Weekly goal of the season – vote for the one you think is best! Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/highland-league/5759473/watch-highland-league-weekly-goal-of-the-season-vote/ Copy Link 0 comment We want you to pick Highland League Weekly goal of the season for the 2022/23 campaign. During our season covering the Breedon Highland League and its clubs, our cameras captured 270 goals. We’ve narrowed them down to a shortlist of 11 (watch them all in the video), and you can make your selection below. Take Our Poll NOTE: We’re not asking you to pick the Highland League goal of the season, but to make a selection from the strikes we have HLW footage of.
